Pick of the Plots: Monday 21st February

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, February 21.

Worried Kheerat is getting in too deep with Gray, Whitney encourages him to stay away but after a desperate call from Gray, Kheerat ignores her advice and goes to meet him. Later, Kheerat and Gray struggle to keep their anger in check and as accusations fly, the two come to blows leaving one life hanging in the balance…

Meanwhile, worried about the bullies, Tommy arranges for Phil to pick him up from school later. Phil is frustrated when Sharon does a U-turn on a business arrangement.

Later, Kat is riled when Phil comes on heavy with a flirtatious delivery driver in the laundrette. They’re in interrupted by a call from Tommy. Phil freezes – he forgot to pick him up. When Tommy arrives home, he explains he was beaten up.

Elsewhere, Suki takes her frustrations out on Honey.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm

Linda tentatively suggests to Chesney that it’s clear they’re struggling and it might be best if Joseph came to live with her in Portugal. Chesney’s furious and orders Linda out of the house.

Joseph approaches and Linda asks him outright if he’d like to come and live with her. In the café, Chesney makes it clear to Linda that she’s to stay away from Joseph in future.

As Gemma and Chesney discuss how best they can ensure Joseph’s happiness, Joseph listens from the stairs and misconstrues what they are saying. He announces that he wants to live with Granny Linda.

Meanwhile, Max approaches Daniel and after apologising for all the grief he has given him, asserts that he’ll be returning to school next week.

Elsewhere, as Imran and Toyah celebrate their engagement in the bistro, Abi admits to Sally that she slept with someone else behind Kevin’s back.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Liv is excited when Vinny tells her that he has a friend of a friend in Daventry, who’s a registrar and willing to bend the rules slightly.

Meanwhile, Marlon spots the news of Pierce’s death in the Hotten Courier and readies himself to break the news to Rhona. Rhona is uneasy about telling Marlon the full story.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Grace is hosting a traffic light party at The Loft tonight, but Saul is distracted as he has a meeting with work following his rule-breaking approach to Toby’s case.

Warren decides to come clean to Maxine about how much pain he’s truly in. However, before he can do so, he volunteers to be on security for Grace’s traffic light ball, trying to prove how tough he still is.

Later, Saul finds out that he has been demoted to police officer, and Grace is far from pleased when he turns up to her party in his new uniform. After some taunting from police officer Sam, Warren lashes out with horrifying consequences.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm