Interactive Federation Skills Zone added to the Classic Car & Restoration Show

The Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs (FBHVC) has joined with the Federation Skills Trust (FST) and its training partner In-Comm to create the new Federation Skills Zone.

In a bid to encourage more enthusiasts into the historic vehicle industry, three of the biggest apprenticeship ambassadors are bringing an exciting interactive feature to this year’s Practical Classics Classic Car & Restoration Show, with discovery+

David Whale, Chairman of the FBHVC:

“The objective is to give enthusiasts visiting the show the chance to learn from the professionals who train apprentices and other young people. As well as meeting and speaking with lecturers from In-Comm Training, they can learn how to measure bore size and check valve clearances on an MG Magnette cylinder block and head. They can examine examples of core engineering skills, such as turned and milled components, or examples of welds in three types of material. “There will also be the chance to look at the JAP and Villiers stationary engines built by the students as well as studying cut-away components such as a Fiat Topolino rear axle produced between 1936 and 1955.”

Whilst the FBHVC has been in action since 1988, looking after all historic vehicles more than 30 years old and the interests of their owners, the FST is a charity formed in 2020 and has a broad remit representing heritage aviation, marine and steam in addition to historic vehicles.

The Federation stand will also ask visitors to decide on the future of Betsy, a 1931 Alvis TJ 12/50. They can examine the car and decide if it should be preserved, recommissioned for the road, or fully restored to concours condition.

Betsy is one of the final series of 12/50 models, registered as a saloon on 27th February 1931. A very sporting vehicle of the era, she had Rotax lights which are still fitted, 12 volt coil ignition and wire wheels. Voting slips will be available on the stand. Whilst the Federation’s stand is focusing on cars, there will also be a new Hudson motorcycle on display for two-wheeled motoring enthusiasts to enjoy.

“If you have a young person in your family considering taking a Heritage Engineering Apprenticeship, then come and meet the lecturers and talk to some of the apprentices.”

The Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show, with discovery+, is held 18-20 March 2022 at Birmingham’s NEC with tickets now on sale. For more information as well as the ticket prices and booking details, visit www.necrestorationshow.com