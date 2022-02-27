Celebrity engagement rings…

They liked it so they put a ring on it…

In light of Geordie Shore star, Vicky Pattison’s recent engagement to Ercan Ramadan, trends experts at WeThrift have conducted research to reveal which reality TV stars have the most expensive engagement rings, compared to the most expensive rings of all time.

Vicky Pattison: £200K

Reality star and boyfriend of three years, Ercan Ramadan, proposed to Vicky during their romantic holiday in Dubai this week.

Brianne Delcourt: £30K

After partnering up on Dancing on Ice, former footballer Kevin Kilbrane popped the question to skating sensation Brianne in 2020, and they have since been happily married with their two daughters.

Sophie Habboo: £40k

At the end of 2021, Sophie surprised her Instagram followers with the news that she had got engaged to fellow Made in Chelsea star, Jamie Laing.

Jess Wright: £25k

Former TOWIE star Jess first went public with her relationship with William Lee-Kemp in 2019 and found herself engaged to the business owner and entrepreneur in 2020. The couple said ‘I do’ in a lavish ceremony in Majorca last September, and are now expecting their first child together.

Gemma Atkinson: £12k

After meeting on Strictly Come Dancing, professional dancer Gorka Marquez popped the question four years later on Valentine’s Day. They have since become parents to their daughter Mia.

Although all the TV stars have racked up an impressive jewellery collection, WeThrift experts have also revealed how their prices fair with the most expensive engagement rings of all time.

1. Grace Kelly – £28.5M

Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 after her Cartier engagement ring was priced at £2.8M million. However, the 10.47-carat emerald-cut ring has only grown in value and now has an estimated worth of over £28 million when adjusted for inflation. The ring has since been returned to the Monaco royal family and is property of the House of Grimaldi.

2. Mariah Carey – £7.5M

Mariah Carey’s emerald-cut diamond ring was 35-carats, given to her by her ex-finance, Australian businessman, James Packer. Allowed to keep the ring as part of the divorce settlement in 2017, Mariah sold her ring at no loss to herself for £1.5 million.

3. Elizabeth Taylor – £6.5M

Elizabeth’s ring once held the title for the largest and most expensive celebrity engagement ring, given to her by Richard Burton. The ring features a 33-carat Asscher cut Krupp Diamond which was later renamed “The Elizabeth Taylor Diamond” in her honor. It wasn’t until her passing in 2011, that the precious ring was sold at auction for £6.5 million.