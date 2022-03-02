‘Worst football team in Britain’ gets boost from Jimmy Bullard

The ‘disastrous’ footie team have been coached by Premier League footballer Jimmy Bullard…

A football team dubbed the worst in Britain after losing 26-0 has been offered a lifeline – by former Premier League footballer Jimmy Bullard. The Wigan Athletic hero was drafted in to help Manchester-based Cavaliers FC, which has lost every game of the season.

Jimmy Bullard:

“I’m looking forward to taking these underdogs, Cavaliers FC, under my wing and sharing my tips and experience to help them win their upcoming games. There is a lot of hard work to be done but hopefully this will set them on a path to league glory, or at least winning a game this season.”

After fielding a team with no goalkeeper and only one defender, the club put a plea for help on social media following the embarrassing thrashing by Avenue FC. Specsavers spotted the post, and connected the side with Bullard, with the end goal of moving them up the league. Over the next few months, Jimmy will put the squad through their paces with a series of drills, challenges and workshops.

And as well as making sure the players’ eyesight is up to scratch, Specsavers has also provided the Cavaliers with a slick new kit and given them nutritional supplements.

Jimmy Bullard:

“The squad are desperately in need of a bit of help from The Bulldog, they’ve been trounced in every game this season and I’m telling anyone who will listen if we don’t get involved now it’s very clear they are going to end up smack at the bottom of their league. Never fear though, together with Specsavers, we are hoping to turn the tables on their fortunes by refocusing the team, driving new player sign-ups and ensuring the lads are on top form for their matches.

Team manager and founder Ben Gage is eager to turn things around for his Manchester League division two team.

Specsavers will be documenting the team’s progress on a dedicated YouTube channel with the help of resident armchair fans, Statman Dave and Stephen Tries.

Team manager and founder Ben Gage: