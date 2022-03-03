The Famous Five series is the nation’s most loved children’s books…

The research into the most loved children’s books comes on World Book Day.

First published in 1942, the 21 novels of The Famous Five follow four adventurous young children, Julian, Dick, Anne and Georgina, and her dog, Timmy. The popular series topped the poll of beloved childhood novels, beating the likes of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which appeared in 17th place. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory completed the top three.

Also securing a place within the top 10 were Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and the Mr. Men and Little Miss books. While The Railway Children, The Hungry Caterpillar and The Wind in the Willows also featured in the top 50.

The study was commissioned by Camden Market, for World Book Day, (March 3rd) which has seen the food stalls at the Lock, Stables, Buck Street and Hawley Wharf markets recreate some of the most memorable dishes from children’s books.

The treats today, and across the weekend, include Bruce Bogtrotter’s chocolate cake from Matilda, Turkish Delight and Hot Chocolate from the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and a bubble tea inspired by the BFG’s Frobscottle.

The study of 2,000 adults also found 52 per cent adore these stories because they remind them of their own childhood, while one in four think they teach valuable lessons. The average adult reckons they have read around a third of these popular titles, but 46 per cent wished they’d read more of these memorable stories in their youth.

Maggie Milosavljevic, commercial director at LabTech:

“It’s great to see so many iconic childhood books and characters coming through in the research. We’ve all had our own experiences immersing ourselves within these stories in our youth and imagining ourselves in some of our favourite character’s shoes. We hope to bring some of the magic of these legendary tales to life throughout the World Book Day weekend at Camden Market.”

It also emerged 62 per cent of adults have even re-read a much-loved children’s book in their adulthood and have read a single storybook from their youth as many as six times. The research also revealed favourite characters from these unforgettable tales, and marmalade-loving Paddington Bear came out on top. He was closely followed by Beatrix Potter’s mischief-making Peter Rabbit, and A. A. Milne’s ‘silly old bear’ – Winnie the Pooh.

A number of Roald Dahl’s marvellous character creations featured in the top 20, including Willy Wonka, Matilda, the BFG and Charlie Bucket. The ‘Wonka bar’ was named the most iconic fable food from childhood tales – beating Butterbeer from Harry Potter and Snozzcumbers from the BFG. As a result, half of those polled agreed Roald Dahl is the best children’s author – despite Enid Blyton authoring their favourite childhood fiction, who came in second place.

Maggie Milosavljevic:

“You can always tell a good book, because it’s able to transport you to far off imaginary lands that you feel like you’ve really been to. We’ve created a number of fictional foods to tickle people’s tastebuds this World Book Day to help bring the magic of storytelling to life. People can come along to the markets to try a whole host of delicious concoctions such as a Hungry Caterpillar inspired ice cream and a colourful Cheshire Cat pancake.

See the upcoming events at Camden Market at eventbrite.com