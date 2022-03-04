Jon Snow returns to Channel 4 for ‘Putin Nuke’ special

The one-off will air later this month.

Jon Snow:

“Amid the gravest threat of nuclear war in our generation – the questions and some of the answers.”

Jon Snow will explore what the threat of nuclear attack might mean now that Putin has announced he has put his strategic nuclear force on high alert. The film will explore the unthinkable: the possible Russian use of nuclear weapons as part of the Ukrainian conflict.

Presenter Jon will attempt to unpick why Putin is threatening nuclear escalation, what it means for the conflict in Ukraine and the implications for the UK and the rest of the world.

For further insight and context to the war and the state of Putin’s Russia, All 4 has also launched a bespoke ‘Conflict in Ukraine’ section including Channel 4 News’ extended coverage of the invasion, the award-winning Putin: A Russian Spy Story and last year’s The Man Putin Couldn’t Kill about imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Louisa Compton, Head of News, Current Affairs, Specialist Factual and Sport at Channel 4:

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to the threat of something that was thought to be beyond belief: potential nuclear war in Europe. As this devastating conflict unfolds audiences are looking for clarity and probing analysis in current affairs programming. This commission sees Jon Snow back on our screens and doing what he does best- bringing a complex and ever-changing situation to audiences with his cool-headed insight and wealth of experience reporting from around the world. We are also pleased to platform All 4 as an invaluable resource for making sense of the on-going conflict.”

What if Putin Goes Nuclear?, Channel 4, Tuesday 15th March at 8 pm