Sky Ireland to launch mobile service

A deal with Vodafone sees Sky Mobile head to The Emerald Isle.

Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley:

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of the Sky business in Ireland. As Ireland’s leading TV platform and fastest growing broadband provider, our primary focus is on serving our customers and enhancing our customer offering. Sky has a proven ability to launch new services at scale and we are excited about launching Sky Mobile to customers here, next year.”

Sky Ireland is set to add another product to its customer offering, following an agreement with Vodafone announced today, that will see Sky Mobile launch here in 2023.

Leveraging its market-leading leading capabilities in customer service and innovation, Sky will provide mobile services to customers using Vodafone, Ireland’s award-winning, best in test network. Vodafone Ireland provides over 99% 4G population coverage for voice, data and text across the country.

Anne O’Leary, CEO, Vodafone Ireland: