Holby City: It’s D-Day for the Hospital | Doctors: Luca has a sad farewell

This week in Letherbridge and Holby City.

It’s the moment of truth; will Holby finally get itself out of Special Measures? And, as symptoms of her tumour worsen, will Jac find a surgeon willing to take a risk and operate on her? With Regina still determined to bring down Holby by putting pressure on Madge to dig for dirt on Jac, will Madge betray the hospital and her old friend?

When Hanssen discovers another of Billie’s secrets, will he keep it… even if it means losing Russ forever?

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday 7.50 pm, (BBC One Scotland 8.20 pm.)

From this week Doctors is also repeated at 7 pm on BBC Two.

Monday: Asif is happy working until the recording band suddenly argue and split up –agreeing to pay until today but cancelling the rest of the booking. Then he gets a call from his biggest client – cancelling a 10-day booking. It’s all too much -he phones Jimmi in crisis, hiding under his desk, sobbing.

Zara vents to Daniel about Emma winding up the rest of the staff. A new Electric Car Charger is being installed as Princess arrives for a meeting at the Mill. Bear takes her on a tour – she likes what she sees although is oblivious to Emma and Luca’s cool welcome and offends Karen by calling her Caroline – twice!

Tuesday: Daniel, Zara and Bear decide to speak to the unhappy staff individually. Daniel reassures Sid that he’s valued by asking him to become Princess’s Trainer – Sid agrees but points out that it’s already one of his responsibilities. Bear finds himself agreeing to pay Karen and Valerie overtime should they take on extra work and Zara reassures Luca and Ruhma that they won’t be involved but if they ever did need to go over, they would be compensated. Zara then goes over to the Campus especially to talk to Emma.

Asif hears that a loan application has been denied and attends a counselling session with Jimmi reporting that his depression level is at a 10 – he fears the business is definitely going bust.

Wednesday: Luca enlists Valerie’s help in using various props to transport Winnie on a trip around the world, from the comfort of her own bed. She visits a tropical beach, where she is reminded of a trip to the Copacabana and Lapland, where they watch the night sky. Winnie loves it and after Valerie leaves she asks Luca if he will help plan her funeral.

Jimmi takes Asif into the woods for a counselling session, he runs through a mindfulness exercise and gets Asif to think about what truly makes him happy.

Thursday: Valerie realises it’s Emma’s birthday and wants to organise something. Emma isn’t interested – can’t she just go home, do her yoga and relax? When the whole Mill gang show up at her home with a load of booze, Emma realises this isn’t going to go how she planned. Valerie starts inviting the neighbours, and before Emma knows it, it’s a full birthday bash. Her mood isn’t lifted by Al “innocently” asking whether Zara’s coming? Rob has hot goss – Valerie is heavily flirting with Emma’s neighbour Geoff! Can she be about to cheat on…herself??

Luca misses the fun as he hears that Winnie Jones does not have long left, and heads to Winnie’s, knowing he has to say goodbye. Winnie gently ribs Luca for his sadness. Luca and she swap banter as they both know their last time together will be sooner rather than later.

At Emma’s the party winds down. Bear grabs Sid as he heads out, eager to iron things out. Sid explains how shut out he’s felt over Sutton Vale but as Bear responds Sid comes to a horrible realisation: Rob and Karen are hooking up in Emma’s toilet! And he can hear them! There’s a crack as the toilet seat is broken. Bear cottons on as Rob and Karen loudly discuss hiding this from Emma. Bear does a rapid-fire apology and the lads skedaddle before Rob and Karen emerge, smirking. As Valerie leaves (alone, Geoff didn’t work out) Emma sincerely thanks her for her party – she’s a good friend.

Doctors, BBC One, Monday to Thursday, 1.45 pm, BBC Two Monday to Thursday, 7 pm.