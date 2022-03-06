More astrological guides for broken hearts heads to Netflix

Series two comes to Netflix this coming week…

Mid-thirties and still single (certainly not by choice), Alice is working at a small television network in a job with limited upward mobility, despite often being the most competent person in the room. To add insult to injury, her ex-boyfriend Carlo is getting married and about to become a father.

And as if that weren’t enough, in the small television production company she works for, a new charming and mysterious creative director, Davide, arrives to put everyone to the test. Alice’s life begins to change when she meets Tio, an actor on the network’s flagship soap opera and self-professed astrological guru, who will soon become her personal “astrological guide for broken hearts”.

At first, it seemed that Alice was one step away from living one of her beloved tales with a happy ending, but then she ended up with nothing to be happy about. Was Davide Sardi actually just a product of her imagination? And what will be of the show after what happened between them?

Fortunately, Alice isn’t alone to face the unsure future. Paola and Tio will always be at her side. And what about the stars? They can guide you… only if you ask them the right questions…

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts, streaming on Netflix from March 8th