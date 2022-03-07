Entertainment

Lady Gaga’s ‘The Chromatica Ball’ to take in UK dates

March 7, 2022
Ian Westhead
No Comments
Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour, a special 14-city worldwide limited run of exclusive performances presented by Live Nation.

In addition to cities announced before the pandemic, the highly-anticipated tour adds eight new markets to the schedule. The stadium tour kicks off July 17th in Dusseldorf, followed by stadium engagements in Stockholm, Paris, Arnhem, London, Toronto, Washington, New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

This summer’s tour features fan favourite hits, and the first-ever public live performances from the 2020 album Chromatica.

Tickets for the newly added Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball tour dates go on sale starting Friday, March 11th in Arnhem and London (7/30) and on Monday, March 14h in all additional markets. Tickets for the rescheduled shows in Paris (7/24), London (7/29), Toronto (8/06), East Rutherford (8/11), Chicago (8/15) and Boston (8/19) are on sale now with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for this summer’s events.  London tickets are available at LiveNation.co.uk

UK Dates

29   July           London, UK          Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30  July            London, UK          Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Europe Dates

17 July           Düsseldorf. DE           Merkur Spiel- Arena
21 July           Stockholm. SW           Friends Arena
24 July           Paris, FR                      Stade de France
26 July           Arnhem, NL                GelreDome

For complete tour and ticketing information, including stateside gigs, visit www.ladygaga.com

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Entertainment

British stars attend the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris

March 7, 2022
Ian Westhead
Broadcasting Entertainment

Open All Hours actress Lynda Baron dies aged 82

March 7, 2022
Mike Watkins and Lynn Swift
Entertainment

What’s your favourite ‘sad song’?

March 6, 2022
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy to celebrate women in music for IWD

March 4, 2022
Ian Westhead