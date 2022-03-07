Lady Gaga’s ‘The Chromatica Ball’ to take in UK dates

Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour, a special 14-city worldwide limited run of exclusive performances presented by Live Nation.

In addition to cities announced before the pandemic, the highly-anticipated tour adds eight new markets to the schedule. The stadium tour kicks off July 17th in Dusseldorf, followed by stadium engagements in Stockholm, Paris, Arnhem, London, Toronto, Washington, New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

This summer’s tour features fan favourite hits, and the first-ever public live performances from the 2020 album Chromatica.

Tickets for the newly added Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica Ball tour dates go on sale starting Friday, March 11th in Arnhem and London (7/30) and on Monday, March 14h in all additional markets. Tickets for the rescheduled shows in Paris (7/24), London (7/29), Toronto (8/06), East Rutherford (8/11), Chicago (8/15) and Boston (8/19) are on sale now with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for this summer’s events. London tickets are available at LiveNation.co.uk

UK Dates

29 July London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 July London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Europe Dates



17 July Düsseldorf. DE Merkur Spiel- Arena

21 July Stockholm. SW Friends Arena

24 July Paris, FR Stade de France

26 July Arnhem, NL GelreDome