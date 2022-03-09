Specsavers celebrates 20 years of its ‘Should’ve gone to…’ adverts

ATV Today looks back at some of the optician’s best quips.

The phrase has become a staple of British vocabulary over the last two decades and has seen a host of memes appear after celebrities and brands find themselves in a sticky situation. Many social media users claimed Dominic Cumming ‘should’ve gone to Specsavers’ after his ill-fated trip to Bernard Castle, where he claimed to be ‘checking his eyesight’.

The brand also quickly reacted to footballer Luis Suarez apparently biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini in a World Cup match, with a Twitter ad pointing out the difference between Chiellini and cannelloni – which was retweeted tens of thousands of times within days. And the phrase was used again after the South Korea flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the North Korean one during a women’s football match at the 2012 Olympic Games.

A spokesperson for Specsavers:

“What started as a quip in a marketing meeting has grown into a cultural phenomenon throughout the country. And I don’t think anyone would have thought 20 years on, it’d have been the cornerstone of the brand’s identity. However, it’s been amazing to see the journey and how it’s been developed over the years and used by so many in some very memorable moments.”

Social media reactions by Specsavers have also become an amusing online staple, with the ‘your next visit’s on us’ quip to popstar Anne Marie, following her fall at the Brits quickly proving popular with both Twitter users and the songstress herself. Recent research revealed the brand’s slogan ranks as one of the most iconic alongside Tesco’s ‘every little helps’ and Ronseal’s ‘it does exactly what it says on the tin’. ‘Because I’m worth it’, ‘you either love it or hate it’ and ‘good things come to those who wait’ were other iconic slogans to make the top 10.

It also emerged nearly half admit they recite more than three advert slogans in everyday conversation weekly or more – with one in six doing so daily. A third have even gone as far as annoying loved ones through their overuse of slogans from adverts – with the same amount having been picked up on their use of such phrases.

But nearly a third reckon they’re more likely to buy a product or use a service if they enjoy their slogan. Feelings of nostalgia were also evoked by thinking about adverts respondents used to see when they were younger, according to 56 per cent. And seven in 10 have confused their children or younger people with reference to old TV slogans.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found 68 per cent think a sign of a good advert is if the slogan is quotable. Respondents also had their say on what makes a good advert, with it being relatable, funny and using a memorable or catchy song being key aspects.

Specsavers statement:

“The research has shown there’s a real level of affection for brand slogans and how they end up getting used in everyday life. It’s also been heart-warming to see the ‘should’ve gone to Specsavers’ slogan be used so widely by people on a day-to-day basis.”

Best of the Ads…

2002 – Family gathered round kitchen talking about dad’s lost glasses – first mention of ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’

2007 – Instead of a flaming the Christmas pudding, mum sets fire to the turkey.

2008 – Thunderbirds escape to safety thanks to their glasses from Specsavers.

2008 – An athlete mistakes a sandpit for the long-jump pit.

2009 – Set on Blackpool’s dizzying Infusion rollercoaster ride, it features a stalwart pair of pensioners, who inadvertently sit down on the ride to eat their sandwiches.

2009 – With his faithful cat Jess by his side, Postman Pat is dedicated to carrying out his duties, delivering the mail to the villagers of Greendale – despite broken glasses. Chaos ensues.

2011 – Astronauts land at Luton airport instead of Houston.

2011 – A relaxing session in the hotel sauna turns to embarrassment for one poor chap as he finds himself in Gordon Ramsey’s steamy kitchen.

2016 – Basil Fawlty has issues with his car – an homage to a much-loved Fawlty Towers scene, where John Cleese beats his car with a branch.

2018 – Stage Door (Jason Shutter) Celebrity photographer mistakes his subjects for someone somewhat less famous.