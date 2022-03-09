Ambassadors Theatre releases Cock pictures of Taron Egerton, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels

Production photographs of Taron Egerton, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels at the Ambassadors Theatre have been released today.

Cock is Mike Bartlett’s Olivier award-winning play about love and identity. The pictures have been taken by Brinkhoff Moegenburg and show the cast ‘in action’ during a performance. Directed by Tony and Olivier award winning Marianne Elliott, Cock is currently in preview at the Ambassadors Theatre in London where it will run until Saturday 4 June 2022.

“The fact is that some of us like women and some like men and that’s fine that’s good in fact that’s good, a good thing, but it seems to me that you’ve become confused.”

In a world full of endless possibilities why must we still limit ourselves with labels? Taron Egerton, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels star in the razor sharp play which redefines the battle of the sexes.

Mike Bartlett:

“I love Marianne Elliott’s work and have done for a long time, so I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with her on this revival. Especially with this incredible cast, which I know will bring both a fresh take and vast experience to a play about love, identity and the passionate human being.”

Bartlett is a multi-award-winning writer for both stage and screen. His five part drama series Doctor Foster won the National Television Award for Best New Drama and was seen by almost 10 million viewers. Other television work includes Life, Doctor Foster series 2, King Charles III, Sticks and Stones, Trauma, Press, Doctor Who and The Town. Bartlett’s stage plays include: Vassa, Albion and Game for the Almeida Theatre, Snowflake for Arts at the Old Fire Station; Wild at Hampstead Theatre; the Olivier Award winning King Charles III at the Almeida Theatre, Wyndham’s Theatre and Music Box Theatre in New York (also winner of the Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play 2014).

Joining Marianne Elliott on the creative team are: Designer Merle Hensel, Lighting Designer Paule Constable, Sound Designer Ian Dickinson, Composer Femi Temowo, Movement Director Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster, Casting Director Charlotte Sutton, Vocal Coach Hazel Holder and Associate Director Chloe Christian.

Marianne Elliott:

‘I feel so excited to be working on this beautifully crafted and hilarious play by Mike Bartlett. It keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout. A truly theatrical piece in that it asks the audience to enter the imagination of the storytelling – as only live theatre can do. It’s also all about the acting so to have such a talented, highly experienced, stellar cast is an absolute dream!’

Elliott & Harper Productions presents Mike Bartlett’s Cock.

Directed by Marianne Elliott

Ambassadors Theatre, West Street, London, WC2H 9ND. Running until Saturday 4 June 2022. Tickets from £20, suitable for ages 14+.