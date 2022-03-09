Rockwater launches ‘Open Water’ – a lifestyle subscription by the sea

Open Water will provide residents and visitors with a unique subscription experience for the ultimate daycation.

Rockwater – the renowned boutique bar and destination restaurant – now announces the launch of their new lifestyle subscription: Open Water. Following the next phase of the brand’s story – the current transformation of Sandbanks’ and Branksome’s seafront into Rockwater Village.

From weekly wellbeing classes to experience days, live music and comedy events by the seafront, Open Water serves as one of the most comprehensive lifestyle subscriptions to exist nationally.

Open Water will include but is not limited to, free access to Rockwater’s diverse programme of fitness and wellbeing events led by renowned trainers and instructors. It also offers priority access to one-off cultural experiences such as film screenings, comedy nights, live music events, podcast recordings, networking events and experience days. Further to this, access to new menu tasting and exclusive dinner parties, a gym membership to Underground and more.

In return, the revenue generated from Open Water will enable Rockwater to continue hosting unique events that will benefit the wider community. The package also includes a series of unique events for Open Water subscribers which include:

Open Water subscriber away day experiences, Access to the dedicated Rockwater Lounge (decorated by Brighton & Hove’s own Postman) and full, free hospitality at Brighton & Hove Albion FC for home fixtures, Tickets to sporting events including boxing, tennis, polo and F1 (tickets will be free or discounted depending on the specific event, and in some cases tickets will be made available for purchase to sold-out events), Intimate gigs with international recording artists and DJs, with free attendance at one gig per year, Ring-fenced subscriber tickets to our monthly Rockwater Comedy nights and 50% off an Underground Gym membership or £100 off small group training.

Rooted in the physical and mental wellbeing of the community, Open Water will demonstrate the value that hospitality venues have in serving the community, offering a unique subscription to the venue’s array of all-encompassing lifestyle activities.

Luke Davis, founder of Rockwater:

“Rockwater is a way of life, and Open Water brings together the best of that lifestyle in a subscription with a lot of content for people to get involved with. Open Water includes access to our Rockwater Life programme, so yoga and Pilates on the beach, intimate gigs with international recording artists, film screenings, supper clubs, comedy nights, and unique sporting events like boxing, tennis, polo and Brighton & Hove Albion FC games. Open Water launches in April but is available to buy now. It’s a really unique all-year-round subscription and we’ve worked hard on it to make sure we bring subscribers the very best of the Rockwater lifestyle.”

You can find all details for the Open Water subscription here, the scheme will launch in April. Subscriptions are £750 for the year and are available to purchase now.