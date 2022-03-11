Reebok in partnership deal with athlete Myles Garrett

The deal has been described as a ‘Long−Term Partnership’ with the All−Pro athlete.

Reebok today announces a new long-term partnership with all-pro defensive end Myles Garrett, which will bring new energy to the brand’s lifestyle and performance categories across classics, running, cross-training and heritage basketball. As a Reebok athlete, Garrett will play an integral role in key marketing campaigns and product innovation for performance designs, while providing product feedback and footwear testing for future models.

Myles Garrett:

“Growing up admiring all-time greats like Allen Iverson, Shaq, and Shawn Kemp I’m extremely excited to be joining the Reebok family. I really pride myself on having a lot of interests off the field so to be working with a brand that promotes individuality and encourages people to pursue the things that bring them joy is incredible. I’m looking forward to showcasing more of who I am on and off the field to help better establish the brand in performance and lifestyle.”

The announcement follows the launch of Reebok’s “Life is Not a Spectator Sport” campaign that encourages people to pursue their passions, celebrates their individuality and become active participants in the world around them.

During Cleveland’s 2022 all-star weekend last month, Garrett made his first official appearance with the brand at its “Bok Door” event, helping to launch the commemorative Question Mid 25th Anniversary and all-new Instapump Fury Zone.

Caroline Machen, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing at Reebok:

“Myles Garrett is one of those incredible all-around athletes who could be a standout in any sport – he just happened to choose football. We’re thrilled to welcome Myles to the Reebok family and shine a light on our shared ethos and passion for sport, fitness, fashion, pop-culture and activism. As we embark on an exciting new era here at Reebok, Myles will be a key player in bringing his own unique energy and story to our next chapter.”

Throughout 2022, fans can expect to see Garrett supporting key Reebok products across sport and lifestyle including the Classic Leather, Nano, Floatride, Question, Pump and more.