Fil Campbell and Tom McFarland to entertain in Glasgow, Stirling and Dunfermline

Originally from Belleek in Co. Fermanagh, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Fil Campbell has been a performing musician and singer since she was a teenager. She was brought up on the folk songs and music that was popular around the localities and townland’s of Fermanagh and Donegal.

Since the 90’s Fil and her husband, Tom McFarland, who hails from Belfast have been singing and playing as a musical duo. Their unique combination of blending vocals, guitar and percussion plus the ability to mix their original compositions with traditional and contemporary songs — punctuated by the Irish gift of chat and craic — has won the hearts and minds of audiences around the world.

Fil is well known locally for her work presenting both television and radio shows alongside her keen interest in community choirs and working with adult singers. With a critically acclaimed catalogue of eight studio albums and several independent recording projects, the repertoire of Fil Campbell and Tom McFarland is both varied and eclectic.

Tom, working out of his own Ballyneddan Studio where he is at home both as an engineer and producer has played drums and percussion for singers as diverse as John Wright, David Knopfler, Finbar Furey, Ben Sands and many more.

As a percussionist, he is much in demand as a bodhran tutor and session player making appearances on numerous recordings. Tom’s interest in percussion stretches to instruments from all over the world. In his live work he plays, the bodhrán, the African Djembé, Latin American congas and bongos, the cajon, and basically anything else that can be shaken or hit including your normal drum kit.

March Dates 2022:

Fil Campbell and Tom McFarland

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Stirling Folk Club, Stirling County RFC, Bridgehaugh Park, Causewayhead Rd, Stirling, Scotland FK9 5AP. Tel: 01786 478866 Ticket £11.00 — @ 8:00PM

Fil Campbell and Tom McFarland

Tue 29 Mar 2022 The Star Folk Club. Glasgow @ The Admiral Bar, 72A Waterloo Street Glasgow Scotland G2 7DA. Tickets £10.00 @ 8:00PM

Fil Campbell and Tom McFarland

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Dunfermline Folk Club. The Glen Tavern Scotland 110-112 Pittencrieff St, Dunfermline, Scotland KY12 8AN. Tickets £8.00 @ 8:30PM