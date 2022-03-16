Entertainment

UK gigs for Chris Rock

March 16, 2022
Ian Westhead
Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer, Chris Rock has announced his return to live comedy in the UK.

Rock will return to the stage with his Ego Death World Tour 2022. This is his first UK tour in five years and he’s set to hit Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Chris Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, Rustin.

His television work includes serving as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1989 – 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series Everybody Hates Chris. The series ran from 2005 to 2009 and is still one of the highest-rated syndicated shows in the world.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for Outstanding Director for a Variety Special for Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

Tour Dates:

Thu 12 May Royal Albert Hall, London
Fri 13 May Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Sat 14 May First Direct Arena, Leeds
Sun 15 May AO Arena, Manchester

General tickets sales start 10am on Friday 18 March at LiveNation.co.uk

