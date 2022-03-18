Pick of the Plots: Friday 18th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, March 18.

Steve and Tracy accept a lunch invite from Amy, however they are unimpressed when Jacob arrives at the bistro with her. Tracy threatens to leave but Steve points out that Amy’s 18 and whether they like it or not, she’ll see who she wants.

Steve, however, issues Amy with an ultimatum – Jacob or her family – when they later catch Jacob punching Simon.

Meanwhile, under Daniel’s instruction, Adam calls round to see Sarah, but she notices that he is hungover and sends him packing. Spotting Lydia, Adam storms over, telling her he’ll prove what a liar she is. Carla advises Sarah to think hard before cutting Adam out of her life.

Elsewhere, Imran reminds Kevin of Abi’s entitlement to maternity pay.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Concern surrounding Manpreet grows.

Meanwhile, Rhona and Mary experience a rare moment of tenderness.

Elsewhere, Ethan and Marcus get to know more about each other.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

After running out of pain medication, Warren gets desperate. He seizes an opportunity, but will it lead to a reward?

Meanwhile, Mercedes is down in the dumps after Bobby fails his progress test.

Later, when Sam shows up to advertise his boxercise class, Bobby is upset to see his mum flirting and makes a shocking accusation.

Elsewhere, Martine gets a package that leaves her on edge.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm