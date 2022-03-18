Entertainment

Vinnie Jones and Marina Sirtis crime thriller The Bezonians gets release date

March 18, 2022
Ian Westhead
British crime thriller The Bezonians is set for UK release in May.

From the creator of Smoking Guns, Original Gangster and Red Rage comes Savvas D. Michael’s latest crime thriller, The Bezonians.

The film stars ex-footballer and film hard-man Vinnie Jones alongside Marina Sirtis, Lois Brabin-Platt and Andreas Karras with Director Savvas D. Michael also starring.

Plato runs the Bezonians Social Club in North London, where generations of Greek immigrants have gambled away their savings and partied over the decades. When Plato (Karras) makes the mistake of playing poker with devious bombshell Lola (Brabin-Platt), the fate of the club—as well as his very life—is threatened. Only the suave Achilles (Michael), bruiser Costas (Peter Polycarpou), hardhead Buster (Nicky B), wily Mike (Chris Tummings) and sweet Anthony (Jamie Crew) will stand by Plato as he faces an intimidating threat from Lola’s boyfriend—the consciousless Willard Greb (Jones).

Saints and Savages’ CEO, John Pavlakos:

“We’re very proud of The Bezonians, which has won and number of awards around the world. Vinnie Jones is a master of the genre and we were delighted to have him on board for the film. I believe it’s our best work to date and we can’t wait for audiences to see it!”

The film will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download from 2nd May.

 

