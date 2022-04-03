Pobol y Cwm: Kath finds herself in a terrifying situation | Rownd a Rownd: Owain plans extreme actions

This week in Cwmderi and Glanrafon…

A heated argument between Kath and Brynmor leads to dire consequences for one of them. Meanwhile, Iolo accompanies Siôn on a night out in an attempt to raise his spirits.

Kath finds herself in a terrifying situation as her condition worsens without a way of getting help. In the meantime, Dani’s guilt drives her to give Andrea an offer she can’t refuse. Mark accuses Brynmor of being unfaithful to his mother by cosying up to Cassie. Over at the Felin, Siôn’s less than impressed with his pink beard.

Mae ffrae rhwng Kath a Brynmor yn arwain at ffawd drychinebus i un ohonynt. Yn y cyfamser, mae Iolo’n cadw cwmni i Siôn ar noson allan mewn ymdrech i godi ei galon.

Mae Kath mewn sefyllfa ddychrynllyd wrth i’w chyflwr waethygu a dim ffordd o gael help. Draw yn Rhif 7, mae euogrwydd Dani’n ei gyrru i wneud cynnig arbennig i Andrea. Mae Mark yn cyhuddo Brynmor o fod yn anffyddlon trwy neidio i freichiau Cassie. Draw yn y Felin, tydi Siôn ddim yn hapus efo’i farf binc.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday.

Owain is desperate to buy a new pedal for his guitar but both his mum and friends refuse to lend him some money. He finds himself with no choice but to do something extreme to raise the funds.

Barry continues to use Copa as a base for his dodgy deals and Iolo’s presence there is beginning to cause problems for him. Elen’s house is extremely busy with everyone falling over each other, which gives Mali the perfect opportunity to demand that Efan moves into her room. Unfortunately for Mali, her mother doesn’t agree with her, and despite not receiving much support from Llŷr, Elen decides to put her foot down.

Iolo’s suspicions about Barry and Copa are increasing and he faces the dilemma of challenging Barry about it or not. Will he listen to the advice of his friends or be drawn into Barry Hardy’s dark world against his will?

It’s Rhian’s last day at school and she is keen to leave on good terms with Mathew, who in turn offers her an olive branch… but for how long?

Mae Owain bron â thorri ei fol eisiau prynu pedal gitâr newydd, ond mae ei fam a’i ffrindiau yn gwrthod benthyg arian iddo. Does ganddo ddim dewis felly ond gwneud rhywbeth eithafol er mwyn cael yr hyn mae o ei eisiau.

Mae pawb dros ei gilydd yn nhŷ Elen, a gwêl Mali ei chyfle i fynnu bod Efan yn symud i’w hystafell hi. Nid yw Elen yn cydsynio â dymuniadau Mali, ac nid yw’n cael llawer o gefnogaeth gan Llŷr chwaith, felly does ganddi ddim dewis ond rhoi ei throed i lawr.

Mae amheuon Iolo am Barry a Copa yn cynyddu ac mae o mewn cyfyng-gyngor i’w herio am y peth neu beidio, ond tybed a fydd yn gwrando ar gyngor eraill neu a fydd yn cael ei dynnu i mewn i fyd peryglus Barry Hardy yn erbyn ei ewyllys.

Wrth i Rhian wynebu ei diwrnod olaf yn yr ysgol mae’n awyddus i adael ar delerau da hefo Mathew a bydd yntau’n cynnig cangen olewydd iddi…ond tybed am ba mor hir?

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday, 8.25 pm. English and Welsh subtitles.