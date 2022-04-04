Dan Walker quits the Beeb for Channel 5

Dan Walker is joining Channel 5 as presenter of the flagship news programme, 5 News.

He will become lead anchor of the recently re-launched hour-long 5pm bulletin.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into the daily news show, but I am also excited about making some great new TV for Channel 5. I love their ideas and creativity and it’s rare to get an opportunity like this where paths and ambitions meet. The chance to do something different was too good to turn down.” – Dan Walker

With up to 5.2 million viewers tuning in every week, 5 News plays an important part in the UK’s media landscape. It provides a unique perspective on the day’s stories, delivering a greater depth of analysis to a teatime audience from around the UK.

Dan is also set to ‘become a familiar face’ across Channel 5 by fronting a range of brand-new non-news programming for the broadcaster.

“We’re delighted that Dan Walker is joining the fantastic team at 5 News, as an anchor he will be instrumental in the success of Channel 5’s News output as it continues to grow and evolve.” – Daniel Pearl, Commissioning Editor, Unscripted, at Channel 5

Dan has covered Wimbledon, The Grand National, Royal Ascot, The Derby, the 6 Nations and the Open golf coverage for the Beeb but is probably best known for being at the helm of BBC Breakfast since 2016.

He has also presented Olympic Breakfast, Match Of The Day, and Football Focus.

“I’m hugely excited about Dan’s decision to join 5 News. We pride ourselves on the deep connection we have with our viewers across the country, and this is a key strength of Dan’s, helping secure his place as one of Britain’s best and most popular broadcasters. I look forward to working with him to build on the success of our new hour-long programme and finding more ways to tell stories that touch viewers’ lives across the nation.” – Cait Fitzsimons, Editor of 5 News

Dan will replace Sian Williams as lead anchor as she steps down from daily news presenting.

5 News is produced by ITN and airs weekdays from 5pm- 6pm on Channel 5.