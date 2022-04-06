Rakuten April highlights are ‘a scream’

Latest additions to Video-On-Demand platform Rakuten TV for April.

This month, Rakuten TV have the latest in the Scream franchise, Scream (in 4K UHD) starring Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell, Tara Ortega and David Arquette whilst Joe Wright’s Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett has also launched on the platform. The global phenomenon and highest grossing movie of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home which is now also available to rent.

Early Home Cinema releases also include buddy comedy Dog, starring Channing Tatum (4th April), comedy-drama The Duke, starring Jim Broadbent and Dame Helen Mirren (11th April), and Cannes Winner Paris, 13th District from 15th April.

Foo Fighters fans will also get a chance to see the band record their 10th album whilst fighting supernatural forces in horror/comedy, Studio 666.

For Easter, why not treat the kids to the delightful Sing 2, available to buy in 4K UHD from April 15th? The all-star voice cast include Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Pharrell Williams, Bono and Letitia Wright.

In AVOD, family titles The Dog Who Saved Easter (Dean Cain), Ghosthunters: On Icy Trails join thrillers Rainfall (Gary Oldman), InstaPyscho, The Humanity Bureau (Nic Cage) and Redirected (Vinnie Jones) which made their debuts on April 1st.

Before watching the newest chapter of Fantastic Beasts, the other titles in the franchise and the Harry Potter series will be available on the platform at a special price, in a one of a kind magical promo.

For cinephiles, catch up with as many critically acclaimed titles as you can hope for in their special Oscars section, including the Award-Winning King Richard, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dune, Belfast, No Time To Die, House of Gucci, Summer of Soul and Encanto. You can also catch nominees Spencer and Parallel Mothers.

