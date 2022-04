On this Day: April 9th, 1975.

ATV Today reported on how prices are rocketing.

In 2022 supermarket prices are rising due to several global issues, however, in ’75 it was a shortage of fresh vegetables due to freak weather conditions that had made prices soar. ATV cameras filmed at a Midland Waitrose supermarket, focusing on the fresh fruit and vegetables on the shelves.



The situation carried on with another heatwave in 1976, resulting in the government having to introduce food subsidies.