Classic James Bond heads to the big screen

The cinema screenings are part of celebrating 007’s sixty years of movies.

Following celebrations at the Academy Awards and the BAFTA’s – the 60th Anniversary celebrations of 007 continue with UK and Irish cinema screenings of 25 Bond titles from mid-April, culminating in Global Bond Day on 5th October.

In 1962, Sean Connery introduced Ian Fleming’s character to cinema audiences. “Bond, James Bond” is now one of the most iconic moments in film history.

The films will be screening in stunning 4K and will screen chronologically at Vue and Odeon Cinemas across the UK and Ireland starting mid-April with the 60th Anniversary of Dr. No, through to No Time To Die in October, alongside other celebratory programmes at selected cinemas nationwide.

Classic James Bond Screenings

Park Circus is coordinating theatrical activity on behalf of MGM.