Broadcasting On this Day

OTD 1981: Anne Diamond asks ‘Are you proud to be British?’

April 10, 2022
ATV Today
No Comments
On this Day: April 10th, 1981.

ATV Today asked people in Coventry why they are proud to be British.

‘Land of hope and glory, Mother of the free…’ On this day in 1981, Anne Diamond wandered around Coventry asking people if they are proud to be British. Passers-by talk about the Royal Family, armed forces and British television newscasters.

One interviewee mentions he’ll be proud when Prince Charles gets on the throne… and he’s still waiting 41 years later.

Anne currently presents the weekend breakfast slot for GB News After leaving Central News she became a popular network presenter for TV-am on Good Morning Britain, hosted The Television Show for TVS, TV Weekly for Meridian and Good Morning for BBC One.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting Telly Today

TV Highlights: From Toby Carvery to weaver birds, aardvarks and termites

April 10, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting Channel 4

SAS: Who Dares Wins returns with new stateside Instructors

April 10, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting Sky

The Art of Architecture returns to Sky Arts

April 10, 2022
James Ryder
Broadcasting Channel 4

Crime drama The Cane Field Killings heads to Channel 4

April 10, 2022
Shaun Linden