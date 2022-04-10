OTD 1981: Anne Diamond asks ‘Are you proud to be British?’

On this Day: April 10th, 1981.

ATV Today asked people in Coventry why they are proud to be British.

‘Land of hope and glory, Mother of the free…’ On this day in 1981, Anne Diamond wandered around Coventry asking people if they are proud to be British. Passers-by talk about the Royal Family, armed forces and British television newscasters.

One interviewee mentions he’ll be proud when Prince Charles gets on the throne… and he’s still waiting 41 years later.

Anne currently presents the weekend breakfast slot for GB News. After leaving Central News she became a popular network presenter for TV-am on Good Morning Britain, hosted The Television Show for TVS, TV Weekly for Meridian and Good Morning for BBC One.