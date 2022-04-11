Liberty enjoys the great outdoors in floral lingerie set

Looking as stunning as ever, her escape from the city didn’t stop her from finding time to delight her fans with a new lingerie shot in partnership with Boux Avenue.

Liberty took to her Instagram on Friday wearing a floral lingerie set from Boux Avenue, taking inspiration from the scenic surroundings. Liberty is wearing the Joslyn balconette bra in Black Mix at £36.00.

Joslyn is available up to a G cup. The sexy, flirty and fun lingerie set is designed with beautifully intricate flower embroidery and finished with sultry, sheer details for a sexy edge. The balconette is padded, helping to add an extra boost to the bust, whilst still looking natural.

Completing the set Liberty also wears the matching Joslyn high leg thong at £16.00. These thongs are the dream! Thanks to the high leg cut design it helps accentuate your gorgeous curves, helping you to feel as empowered and confident as our self loving Queen Liberty.