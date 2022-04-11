Ocean Club Marbella opens for summer

After a dismal couple of years on the travel front, where better to celebrate freedom than the iconic Ocean Club Marbella…

Marbella has long been hailed as Europe’s playground for the chic, glamorous holidaymaker – think superyachts, fast cars and upmarket bars and restaurants. This summer, the iconic Ocean Club looks forward to welcoming back its well-heeled, jet setting guests after a pandemic-blighted couple of years: 2022 is going to be bigger and better than ever!

Ocean Club spokesperson:

“In 2022, Ocean Club is thrilled to welcome internationally renowned mixologist Mario Hofferer, a two-time Cocktail World Champion, who will be mixing his incredible concoctions for the Opening Party and is also guiding the resident mixologists across the season. Mario is also creating a line of bottled cocktails exclusively for Ocean Club, perfected in his lab in Austria and ‘ready to drink’ from the bottle or over ice. “

The beachside club, in the heart of Marbella’s Puerto Banus, will open daily from 11am – 9pm, from 30th April – to September 2022. Set on the beachfront, with 180-degree views across the Mediterranean Sea, Ocean Club’s outdoor bar, restaurant, pool and sun deck is the ideal spot to catch some rays, and enjoy traditional Mediterranean food and cocktails, curated by some of the world’s best mixologists.

Large wooden decked areas with day beds, parasols and direct access to the focal 4,000sqm turquoise saltwater pool, drawing clientele from all corners of the earth to relax, unwind, and listen to sets produced by resident DJs and ultimately enjoy an unforgettable summer.

Ocean Club spokesperson:

“Ocean Club first opened in 2007 and 15 years and several renovations later, the beach club has become an iconic landmark destination on the Costa del Sol, which offers a modern mix of sophisticated, yet contemporary styles, maintaining its international reputation whilst still attracting locals, residents and expats alike.”

Guests of Ocean Club can take advantage of a variety of facilities, including the on-site boutique, spa, VIP Club and Amaï by OC restaurant. Amaï offers a fine dining experience overlooking the sea, partly covered and partly al fresco, catching the cool sea breezes.

Ocean Club spokesperson:

“Offering a Mediterranean culinary experience, the menu features exquisite sushi, fresh fish, meats and salads all prepared by renowned Swedish executive chef, Andreas Nygren, and his dedicated team. To accompany the food, the distinguished sommelier Jean Pierre is on hand to advise and recommend the finest wines and champagnes to compliment every dish.”

Ocean Club has four resident DJs spinning the decks and has welcomed the likes of guest DJs, Roger Sanchez, Eric Morillo and Sonny Fodera in recent years.

www.oceanclub.es