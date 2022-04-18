Seven Low-cost household items that can help keep energy bills down…

With soaring prices all around OnBuy has given ATV Today Lifestyle some money-saving ideas for every home.

Britain is in the midst of an energy crisis that’s affecting millions, with the average annual bill now a whopping £1,971. That means it’s more important than ever to cut costs where possible at the moment.

The good news is there are several handy household items that you can buy to keep that all-important heat inside your house. Online marketplace OnBuy has compiled a list of the best low-cost items that will help you do it – and ultimately possibly help slash your energy bill.

Radiator Reflector

Placing a thin strip of reflector foil behind your radiator is a simple and accessible method to help reduce heat loss in the house. Acting as a barrier, the foil ensures heat is reflected into the room, which can save up to 70% of heat that’s normally lost into the wall.

ThermAll Radiator Heat Reflector, £8.49 – buy from OnBuy

Drying rack

Did you know that according to the Energy Saving Trust, each tumble dryer cycle uses about 4.5 kWh! While convenient, using a tumble dryer regularly uses a lot of energy, which equates to money out of your pocket.

Instead, use a drying rack to air dry your clothes and save a bit of cash!

Foldable Extra-Large 3 Tier Clothes Airer, £28.99 – buy from OnBuy

Energy Efficient lightbulbs

Replacing your current light bulbs with LED lights is a quick way to save money – and cut your carbon emissions at the same time. Lighting makes up 11% of the average UK household electricity consumption, and if you switch to LED lights you could also reduce your carbon dioxide emissions by 40kg a year.

A simple change, but it’s the little things that add up!

Osram B22d 30 Watt Halogen Globe Halogen Eco Bulb, £7.00 – buy from OnBuy

Washing Up Bowl

Another easy and cheap way to save money is by investing in a simple washing up bowl. With the average household using 349 litres of water each day, there is lots of opportunity for waste – which ultimately comes out of your pocket!

Using a bowl ensures you don’t waste any unnecessary water while cleaning your dishes.

Square Washing Up Bowl, £5.99 – buy from OnBuy

Thermal Insulation

According to Which?, having a properly insulated loft can help save up to £315 per year on your energy bills. If your loft is accessible, installation is an easy task and does not require a professional – making this an achievable way to save money!

AirComfort Itch Free Loft Thermal Insulation Roll, £37.99 – buy from OnBuy

Draught excluder

Ever tried to get cosy at night, but find it impossible to stay warm? Draughty homes are not just an inconvenience, but the heat lost through draughts can account for 10% of winter energy bills, and 20% annually.

Placing draught excluders at the bottom of your doors is a simple way to keep yourself warm and stop your money literally slipping through the cracks!!

Novelty Micro-Fleece Draught Excluder, £7.25 – buy from OnBuy

Sealing Strips

If you have draughty floorboards or windows, then using sealing strips is the perfect way to keep out the cold. Easy to apply, with self-adhesive peelable backing, you can cut the tape to any desired length – meaning no draught is too large or small!

4.5 Metre Foam Insulation Weather Strip Seal, £10.55 – buy from OnBuy