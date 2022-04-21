DLT Entertainment invests in Hannah Layton Management

DLT Entertainment continues to expand into talent representation.

Founded in 2015, Hannah Layton Management is home to a boutique roster of both emerging and established comedic Writer-Performers. The company is dedicated to building unique, dynamic and long-term careers by working closely with talent to realise a shared vision of success.

Donald Taffner Jr., President of DLT Entertainment;

“I have known and admired Hannah when she worked at other agencies before starting up her own. Not only is she a fantastic agent, but she shares the same values as our other agencies making her a perfect fit for expansion.”

The investment in Hannah Layton Management marks DLT’s continued commitment to comedy, talent representation and production world, supporting the company’s aim to create an internal network of talent, contacts, and ideas. The new stake follows investments made previously in Gag Reflex, MMB Creative, The Galton Agency, Impatient Productions, The Soho Agency, Blue Book Artist Management and Andrew Roach Talent, in addition to the recent appointment of actor’s agent Ellie Cahill-Nicholls from Noel Gay.

Hannah Layton will be based at DLT’s London office in Bedford Square and is delighted to welcome Miranda Stewart as Executive Assistant. The synergy created by these investments has the potential to continue to create new opportunities for DLT, the agencies and their clients, providing a 360-degree approach to collaborating, sourcing, and developing new projects within the company.

Hannah Layton Management:

“I’m really excited by this partnership with DLT, which supports the next stages of growth and expansion for HLM. It is inspiring to be working alongside creative businesspeople and like-minded agencies, especially after being locked up through the pandemic!”

DLT continues its role as owner and manager of the largest independent theatre in the West End, the Shaftsbury Theatre, where hit musical & Juliet reopened in September to sell out audiences and television production and distribution where it had a record year in program sales resulting from the worldwide COVID production shutdown.