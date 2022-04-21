Day Zero arrives on Prime Video to mark World Earth Day

Fremantle-distributed water crisis film Day Zero is available now on streaming service Prime Video to commemorate World Earth Day.

The Keo Films and OoS Pictures-produced documentary from Emmy-winning filmmaker Kevin Sim, which captures stories about communities hit by water shortages, has also found a stateside home on The Roku Channel and on Pluto TV – both bowing April 22.

Lisa Honig, SEVP International Distribution, Fremantle:

“It is a great privilege and responsibility to awaken and inspire audiences to change how they think about some of the most urgent crises facing our planet. Day Zero is a powerful, and beautifully produced film that serves as a wake-up call for us all. We are proud to be taking this documentary to the U.S. on such popular and recognised platforms which can take it to the widest audiences to further highlight one of the most important climate issues. To launch it around World Earth Day emphasises even more the importance of this film.”

Tech giant Tencent carried Day Zero in China after it was created by the company’s chief exploration officer David Wallerstein, whilst BBC Africa and Nat Geo (Latin America), Rai in Italy and Japan’s NHK were among a number of international broadcasters to acquire the international film.

Day Zero is a prestige factual documentary from an awarded team with an urgent message. Filmed over a three-year period, the film journeys across the planet seeking those on the frontline fighting to protect the world’s most precious resource from running out.

Presented by Tencent, Tencent Pictures and produced by Oscar-nominated, multiple Emmy and BAFTA award-winning Keo Films, Day Zero will awaken and inspire audiences to change how they think about the planet’s most vital resource: water, and act, by revealing the rapidly building water crisis at both a global and human scale.

World Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. Chief among these is the world’s water-shortage crisis, which is the focus of this high-end, feature length documentary, narrated by award-winning British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, renowned for his portrayal of Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave, for which he received Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations, along with the BAFTA Award for Best Actor.

Day Zero includes exclusive interviews from some of the world’s top scientists and experts, travelling across continents to explore some of the most shocking and alarming water shortage issues facing our planet today. From the Cape Town water crisis and the violent impact of deforestation in the Amazon to the catastrophic results of intensive farming in the American Mid-West.

Virginia Quinn (Africa’s Great Civilizations) co-directed Day Zero with Sim, who also wrote Ejiofor’s script. Executive producers are Wallerstein and Kari Lia. Will Pugh was director of photography and Marcy Cox was the producer for Keo Films.