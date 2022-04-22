Kate Garraway thanks nurse who cared for husband Derek

Kate Garraway got a big surprise on ITV earlier today…

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway thanked nurse Beth Dixon for looking after her husband Derek Draper – the first person she met who looked after him while he was in the hospital.

On today’s show, Kate was emotional meeting the nurse, who had also cared for author Michael Rosen on the same ward.

Kate said: “I have to ask you on a personal note, because you cared for Michael and Derek, we’ve now found out was two beds away. Did you care for him?”

“I would have done, yeah,” said Beth, who pre-Covid had worked at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“God that is amazing,” said an emotional Kate. “Thank you so much by the way.”

“We tried, we did everything that we could. We put our all into it,” said Beth.

Kate replied: “Thank you so much. That is amazing. Gosh, I feel quite… I don’t know whether I can leap up and hug you but I’m going to. Thank you so much – that’s amazing. I’m quite overwhelmed as I’ve not seen the faces of anyone from that time so it’s lovely.”

