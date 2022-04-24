OTD 1972: Chris Tarrant was at the Darrell Arms pub

On this Day: April 24th, 1972.

ATV Today regular Chris Tarrant was at the Darrell Arms pub at Frampton in Gloucestershire for a report about the elver eating season.

Tarrant interviews local fisherman regarding the elver season and Chris also chats with Fred Tilling, publican of ‘Darrell Arms’ about the eating feast. The feature mixes in library shots of the elver eating competition at Frampton from ATV Today earlier in the month on April 4th (1972).

Chris also talks with an elver station keeper concerning the export industry before we see elvers being cooked and a gathering eating them – including Chris Tarrant trying them. The report ends with views of Fishermen at the River Severn in Gloucestershire.