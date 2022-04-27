Rakuten TV May highlights include The Batman and Spider-Man

Rakuten TV has revealed their latest titles for May.

In “CINEMA”, the Box Office smash The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the masked crusader is now available.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in Uncharted, available from 9th May with Michael Bay’s Ambulance, starring Jake Gyllenhall, available now. The animated action-comedy, The Bad Guys, starring Sam Rockwell and Richard Ayoade, makes its bow today (April 27th).

Cinema releases also include crowd favourite independent romantic comedy Ali & Ava, starring Adeel Akhtar, with Disney’s family favourite Turning Red available now. Umma, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Lancaster and A Costume for Nicolas make up the other new titles.

In AVOD, the comedy Date and Switch, starring Dakota Johnson, arrives alongside psychological thrillers A Dangerous Method, starring Viggo Mortenson, Keira Knightly and Michael Fassbender and The Experiment, starring Forest Whitaker and Adrien Brody.

In SVOD, Outlander Season 6 is available to binge-watch from 1st May, with comedy-drama series Weeds available from 24th May.

This month’s promo celebrates the 20th anniversary of Spider-Man’s first live-action movie. To celebrate, Rakuten is giving viewers the chance to buy and keep any of the franchise titles for £5.49.