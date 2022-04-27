Lifestyle

Olivia Bowen creates maternity edit with Love Leggings

April 27, 2022
Liz Charlton
British fashion brand Love Leggings have launched a stunning maternity edit with telly personality and mum to be Olivia Bowen.

Olivia’s edit contains six of her favourite Love Leggings products, all chosen with her personal style in mind.

Their maternity collection doesn’t break the bank and has something for everyone, whether it’s dressing up or lounging around. Love Leggings specially designed over-the-bump waistband stretches and grows with each bump to provide unparalleled support to help mums-to-be feel secure but unrestricted.

Love Leggings believe mums-to-be deserve to look and feel great and Olivia’s chosen pieces will do just that.

The six-piece collection was put together with Olivia’s personal style in mind and caters for both dressing up and dressing down.

Products include Black Classic Maternity Leggings (£20.00), Winter Berry Revitalise Maternity Leggings (£35.00), Navy Blue Revitalise Maternity Leggings (£35.00), Dark Grey Marl Maternity Lounge Leggings (£32.00), Odyssey Grey Recharge Maternity Joggers £32.00) and the Light Blue Full Length Maternity Jeggings (£28.00).

Olivia’s edit is available online now at www.loveleggings.com

