The Hound of the Baskervilles has a Digital Theatre experience this weekend

Digital Theatre has announced a one off interactive live event with the streaming of Original Theatre’s critically acclaimed comedy ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’…

The event will be combined with live studio interactive hosting by BBC Radio 4 comedian Pippa Evans and guests. Original Theatre’s hit show was co-produced with The Octagon Theatre, Bolton and was recorded at Belgrade Theatre Coventry in February of this year and sees Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most celebrated adventure brilliantly farcically overhauled in Lotte Wakeham’s acclaimed production, directed on tour by Tim Jackson.

The event will then also be available On-Demand on Digital Theatre’s Events platform for two weeks.

World-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr Watson are asked to unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville. With rumours of a cursed giant hound loose on the loose moors, they must act fast in order to save the Baskerville family’s last remaining heir. This ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand-new twist on the greatest detective story of all time.

In an innovative new approach – combining live streaming with pre-filmed content, the Digital Theatre version of the show will feature unique wraparound content with pre-show and interval entertainment in the form of hi-jinx with Mischief Theatre actor Niall Ransome (who plays Dr Watson in the production), a riotous “Baskerville Bingo” and a post-show Q&A – all with live interactive hosting by Showstoppers’ Olivier Award-winning comedian Pippa Evans.

The show stars Jake Ferretti as Sherlock Holmes , Serena Manteghi as Sir Henry and Niall Ransome as Dr. Watson.

No strangers to impressive digital streaming, Original Theatre have been called “truly the connoisseurs of virtual theatre” by WhatsOnStage and were recent winners at the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards. The Wall Street Journal called ‘The Habit of Art’ “One of the most impressive theatre webcasts” and The Telegraph called ‘Birdsong Online’ “the best online play of lockdown”.

The Hound of the Baskervilles – A Digital Theatre Experience will be broadcast on 7th May 2022 from 7.15pm.

www.digitaltheatre.com/the-hound-of-the-baskervilles