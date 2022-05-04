Top 10 favourite songs from the Eurovision song contest 2022

Italian entry ‘ Brividi ’ by Mahmood and Blanco is the most popular entry song in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, with more than 77.2 million streams …

New research reveals Italy’s song ‘Brividi‘ by Mahmood and Blanco is the internet’s favourite entry for Eurovision 2022. The study by entertainment experts JohnSlots analysed all 40 Eurovision songs from each country based on how much they had been played on Spotify and YouTube, to discover which song has generated the highest stream count this year.

Storming in first is Italy’s ‘Brividi‘ by Mahmood and Blanco; the song has been played more than 77 million times on Spotify and YouTube. Italy has won the annual contest three times, first in 1964 and most recently in 2021 with the song ‘Zitti e Buoni’ by Maneskin. This track has seen more than 300 million streams on Spotify, which this year’s winners will hope they can replicate.

Second with a total stream count of 16.8 million is Sweden’s entry with ‘Hold Me Closer’ performed by Cornelia Jakobs. The country has taken a storming total of six wins in the contest, with its last win in 2015.

S10’s ‘De Diepte‘ has gained a sum of 14.7 million streams – 2.8 million from YouTube and 11.9 million from Spotify – placing Netherlands third in the ranking. The Netherlands won the second-ever Eurovision contest and have racked up four more wins since.

Representing Spain, Chanel’s single ‘SloMo‘ ranks fourth, with a combined stream count of 10.8 million. ‘Stefania’ performed by Kalush Orchestra, claims fifth in the ranking for Ukraine, from its total stream count of more than 8.9 million plays.



Norway’s entry has gathered 6.8 million via Spotify and 618,000 views on YouTube, totalling 7.4 million in streams; the single ‘Give That Wolf a Banana’ by Subwoolfer takes sixth place. Austria’s entrance this year with ‘Halo’ by artists LUM!X and Pia Maria claim seventh place with more than 7.2 million streams.

Representing the United Kingdom, Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ has a sum of 5.8 million plays. Sam was selected from an internal process with TaP Music, which also manages A-list stars such as Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding. With a win count of five from the UK, the country hasn’t won for more than two decades.

Malik Harris’s ‘Rockstars’ claims ninth, having accumulated 4.4 million streams. Germany has won twice before in previous years of the contest, the last being 2010 with ‘Satellite’ by Lena Meyer-Landrut.

Finland follows in tenth, the entry ‘Jezebel’ by The Rasmus has gained more than four million streams.



The favourite Eurovision song of 2022 Rank Country Artist Song Spotify streams YouTube plays Total Listens 1 Italy Mahmood & Blanco Brividi 75,975,566 1,226,438 77,202,004 2 Sweden Cornelia Jakobs Hold Me Closer 15,074,571 1,804,558 16,879,129 3 Netherlands S10 De Diepte 11,910,235 2,868,311 14,778,546 4 Spain Chanel SloMo 9,448,460 1,362,667 10,811,127 5 Ukraine Kalush Orchestra Stefania 5,363,922 3,601,829 8,965,751 6 Norway Subwoolfer Give That Wolf a Banana 6,802,424 618,372 7,420,796 7 Austria LUM!X & Pia Maria Halo 4,193,160 3,050,754 7,243,914 8 United Kingdom Sam Ryder Space Man 3,688,338 1,999,882 5,688,220 9 Germany Malik Harris Rockstars 4,051,151 381,903 4,433,054 10 Finland The Rasmus Jezebel 3,813,641 454,397 4,268,038

A spokesperson from JohnSlots commented on the findings “Countries participating in Eurovision are sometimes accused of tactical voting based on national allegiances, rather than judging each song by its merits. That’s why it’s fascinating to see how songs are performed on the internet before the competition begins, when people are choosing to listen to a song because they like it rather than because they like the country that the artist is from. It will also be interesting to see if the Italian entry’s impressive number of streams will translate into success on the night.”