Painting radiators black and leaving the heating on low all day won’t save you money

What can save you energy use and save money?

Washing your clothes at colder temperatures and keeping doors closed are among the tried and trusted methods which do keep down costs. What does and doesn’t work when it comes to saving money has been a hot topic of conversation amid rising energy bills.

So, Angellica Bell, co-host of The Martin Lewis Money Show, has revealed her top energy saving hacks which work – as well as dispelling the myths which don’t. Other tips that she said could save the pennies include only boiling the water you really need to make a cuppa and unplugging your electrical appliances when not in use.

It comes after a survey of 2,000 adults found 39 per cent already think putting your washing on at a cooler temperature will keep bills down. While 22 per cent are already saving money by cutting down the temperature at which they wash their clothes, while 35 per cent are doing so in a bid to protect their clothes and make them last longer.

Angellica Bell, who is working with Ariel, which commissioned the research to highlight it’s #WashColdChallenge:

“I’ve started to make some simple switches and have mastered some tips along the way. There’s so much information out there on what works and what doesn’t when it comes to energy saving hacks. As we’re all set to see rising energy bills, turning your laundry temperature down to a cold wash is a simple switch you can make to reduce your energy usage in the home. “Not only are you reducing your carbon footprint but you’re also reducing your laundry energy usage – washing cold could save you up to 60 per cent on your washing machine energy bill.”

Other ways Brits plan to reduce the impact on their wallets and the environment include cutting down on their car use (39 per cent). And as the weather warms up, 65 per cent have cut right back on their use of central heating inside the home.

Nearly half (45 per cent) have started unplugging devices which aren’t being used, and four in 10 make sure to keep curtains shut tight to keep warmth in. On average, Brits get through three loads of washing each week – although more than one in 20 do one every day. But 29 per cent admitted to not splitting their washing into ‘lights and darks’ – and bundle it all in together.

While one in five don’t typically read instructions on how to wash their clothes, and just put everything through the same cycle – with men bigger culprits than women. However, while 41 per cent are already washing their clothes at 30 degrees, 35 per cent are still most likely to go for a hotter wash at 40 degrees.

Ariel’s spokesperson: