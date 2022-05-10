Thinking about becoming a TikTok star?

…Financial profits for some users can be eyewatering.

The digital age never tires of presenting new ways to communicate and create ways to generate revenue. With just a cell phone, anyone can become an influencer on social networks and create content for their niche. We are currently seeing a growth in people using their TikTok accounts and receiving very high returns, both in the number of followers and in monetary value.

The big stars of this app like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, Noah Beck and so many other celebrities earn thousands of dollars annually and they have come to be recognized with their presence on Tik Tok. The videos went viral and to this day are a great success. There are still those who have revenues that reach US$55 billion in a year. You too can become one of them and reach 30, 40, 50 or 140 million profile followers with your talent.

If you want to start creating videos, remember that having good ideas and working on creativity is important. Know that advancement also depends on consistency and professionalism. Thinking about making money with it? So, take it as your profession, the term digital influencer did not come up in vain. About the equipment, you don’t need a lot of gadgets.

Have your phone camera and a small tripod.

Penelope Teeth, drag performer in Scotland, who loves a small tripod says:

“As a social media person, your phone’s photos and video content is obviously the way to get recognition. That said, some people may not always be able to take pictures of you or film you. You need a portable tripod that you can use anywhere, especially when you’re alone and need to get good and fast results. “In addition to being affordable, the best part is that it will offer great returns. Pocket Tripod Pro can be folded to any angle to get the right frame. Its slim credit card format that makes it possible to fit it in the card holder. It’s compact, daring, discreet and an accessory that can’t be missed. It fits in your pocket, wallet or anywhere!”

ATV Today Lifestyle spoke to the creators of Pocket Tripod Pro, one such ‘small tripod’ offering who gave us these tips for who wants to be the next big name on the internet:

Be creative: Watch what people are doing and try to create your own, personalized content, with characteristics that fit you. Work on new ideas and focus on something that hasn’t been created yet. Make your profile the extension of your thinking. Imagine that its needs to have your face.

Follow trends: Following trends doesn’t mean you have to copy content. Realize which topics are the most talked about, which song has gone viral now and schedule something related to it. Always inserting your style into it.

Keep consistency: Avoid going a long time without making new posts. Consistency is paramount for anyone who wants to work with the internet. Algorithms change daily and it is important to understand how they work. So don’t stop and persist!

Connect with your followers: People are there because they somehow like your posts. So, respond to your followers’ comments, understand what they’re looking for on your profile and pay attention to those who help engage your videos.

Worry about the ambiance: Just press “Rec” is not enough. Pay attention to your scenario and notice how the lighting is on the screen. Is the audio capture bad? See what you can do to improve it. Keep the Pocket Tripod Pro well positioned and always frame the angle correctly.