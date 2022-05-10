Global tour for Sabrina Claudio

Claudio is currently based on a feeling…
Following the release of her highly-anticipated new album, Based On A Feeling, via Atlantic Records, platinum-selling Puerto Rican and Cuban songstress Sabrina Claudio has announced her Based On A Feeling global tour – a massive 38 show run across North America and Europe. Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of the tour kicks off on August 25th at Crystal Ballroom in Portland making stops across the states in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Orlando at the House of Blues on October 21st.
The 13-date European leg kicks off on November 12th at the Debaser Strand in Stockholm, making stops in Berlin, Paris, Manchester, and more before wrapping up in Dublin at The Academy on November 30th.
Sabrina confidently projects sensuality, spirit and soul beyond her barriers in Based On A Feeling.
The album features production by Stint (Gallant) and Blue Rondo (Young Thug) on “Better Version,” Jonah Christian (Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 6LACK, Burna Boy, Normani, Anderson. Paak) and Sad Money (Khalid, Pink Sweat$, Chloe & Halle) on “Put On Repeat” as well as Jeff Gitty (J. Cole, H.E.R., Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak), Roy Lenzo (Lil Nas X) and German (Julia Michaels, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Katy Perry) to name a few. It also sees Sabrina take the reins as the sole writer and present the clearest picture of herself as an artist and woman.
Based On A Feeling is the first dose of new music from Sabrina since her 2020 holiday album Christmas Blues, an eight-song collection highlighted by her favourite holiday tracks with features from The Weeknd and Alicia Keys.
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 13th at 10 am local time on sabrinaclaudio.com
BASED ON A FEELING TOUR DATES:
Thu Aug 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Fri Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
Sat Aug 27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Tue Sep 06 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 08 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Sat Sep 10 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus
Mon Sep 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Thu Sep 15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
Fri Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater
Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Mon Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Thu Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
Sat Sep 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Mon Sep 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Wed Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Fri Sep 30 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sat Oct 01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre
Tue Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Wed Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Thu Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Thu Oct 20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Sat Nov 12 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand
Sun Nov 13 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
Mon Nov 14 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club
Wed Nov 16 – Berlin, DE – Metropol
Thu Nov 17 – Cologne, DE – Kantine
Sat Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
Sun Nov 20 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine
Mon Nov 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg
Wed Nov 23 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
Thu Nov 24 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy 2 Bristol
Fri Nov 25 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
Sun Nov 27 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town
Wed Nov 30 – Dublin, IE – The Academy