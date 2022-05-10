Global tour for Sabrina Claudio

Claudio is currently based on a feeling…



Following the release of her highly-anticipated new album, Based On A Feeling, via Atlantic Records, platinum-selling Puerto Rican and Cuban songstress Sabrina Claudio has announced her Based On A Feeling global tour – a massive 38 show run across North America and Europe. Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of the tour kicks off on August 25th at Crystal Ballroom in Portland making stops across the states in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Orlando at the House of Blues on October 21st.

The 13-date European leg kicks off on November 12th at the Debaser Strand in Stockholm, making stops in Berlin, Paris, Manchester, and more before wrapping up in Dublin at The Academy on November 30th.

Sabrina confidently projects sensuality, spirit and soul beyond her barriers in Based On A Feeling.

The album features production by Stint (Gallant) and Blue Rondo (Young Thug) on “Better Version,” Jonah Christian (Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 6LACK, Burna Boy, Normani, Anderson. Paak) and Sad Money (Khalid, Pink Sweat$, Chloe & Halle) on “Put On Repeat” as well as Jeff Gitty (J. Cole, H.E.R., Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak), Roy Lenzo (Lil Nas X) and German (Julia Michaels, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Katy Perry) to name a few. It also sees Sabrina take the reins as the sole writer and present the clearest picture of herself as an artist and woman.

Based On A Feeling is the first dose of new music from Sabrina since her 2020 holiday album Christmas Blues, an eight-song collection highlighted by her favourite holiday tracks with features from The Weeknd and Alicia Keys.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 13th at 10 am local time on sabrinaclaudio.com

BASED ON A FEELING TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 25 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Fri Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sat Aug 27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Tue Sep 06 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 08 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Sat Sep 10 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

Mon Sep 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Thu Sep 15 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

Fri Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Mon Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Thu Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

Sat Sep 24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Mon Sep 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Sep 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Fri Sep 30 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sat Oct 01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre

Tue Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Thu Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Thu Oct 20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Sat Nov 12 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

Sun Nov 13 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

Mon Nov 14 – Hamburg, DE – Mojo Club

Wed Nov 16 – Berlin, DE – Metropol

Thu Nov 17 – Cologne, DE – Kantine

Sat Nov 19 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

Sun Nov 20 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

Mon Nov 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

Wed Nov 23 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Thu Nov 24 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy 2 Bristol

Fri Nov 25 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Sun Nov 27 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Wed Nov 30 – Dublin, IE – The Academy