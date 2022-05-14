The Fellowship for Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of The Fellowship.

The production is an electrifying, hilarious and gripping new play by Roy Williams. Directed by Paulette Randall, The Fellowship will run from 17 June until 23 July 2022.

Roy Williams, playwright of The Fellowship, said:

“The Fellowship tells the story of two sisters of West Indian heritage who have grown apart but, due to the illness of their mother, are forced back into each other’s lives. It’s a story about family, grief and race; about passing trauma on, about generational differences, about the endlessly difficult relationships between women and men, black and white, young and old. “The sister’s different relationships to their blackness, the white world and class. It’s meaty and its complicated, sometimes painful and sometimes, at least I hope, joyous. I can’t wait to see the production come alive at Hampstead Theatre with this wonderful team of artists.”

Set in modern Britain, The Fellowship cast comprises of Rosie Day (Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, Southwark Playhouse; Microwave, National Theatre), Ethan Hazzard (Raised by Wolves, HBO; The Long Song, BBC One), Trevor Laird (Small Island and One Man, Two Guvnors, National Theatre), Suzette Llewellyn (Running with Lions, Lyric Hammersmith; EastEnders, BBC One), Cherrelle Skeete (Fun Home, Young Vic; The Phlebotomist, Hampstead Theatre), and Lucy Vandi (An Unfinished Man, The Yard; Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre).

Director Paulette Randall, will be joined by designer, Libby Watson; lighting designer, Mark Jonathan; sound designer, Delroy Murray; casting director, Briony Barnett CDG; associate director, Grace Joseph and assistant designer, Roma Farnell.

Paulette Randall, director of The Fellowship, said: