Rebekah Vardy is odds-on to lose ‘Wagatha’ case

…But at least she’ll get to be played by Kat Slater in a movie, say bookies.

As the Wagatha Christie trial comes to an end, Rebekah Vardy is odds-on to lose the case, according to bookmakers. Paddy Power rate Vardy’s chances of defeat as short as 1/2, while she’s 6/4 to get one over on her old pal Coleen. Following questionable explanations for disappearing phones, Vardy’s agent’s device is priced at 500/1 at the bottom of Davy Jones’ locker – that’s not a lower league winger, Rebekah…

It’s 1000/1 to be found in the Bermuda Triangle – still better odds than Leicester’s 2015/16 title win…

And, with more entertainment value than a Wayne Rooney bicycle kick, the trial is tipped to be made into a movie. EastEnders’ Jessie Wallace (aka Kat Slater) the favourite to play Vardy (6/4), while Mrs Rooney is most likely to be portrayed by Charlie Brooks (2/1).

The husbands to the feuding WAGs – Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney – are set to be played by Jamie Borthwick (6/5) and Steve McFadden (6/4) respectively. There’s also no expected reunion for the former England teammates, as Jamie is as long as 400/1 to join Wayne at Derby County.

Meanwhile, after his reported ex, Rebekah likened his manhood to a chipolata, Peter Andre may consider a deal to become the new face of the Greggs sausage roll (66/1).

Spokesman Paddy Power:

“The Wagatha Christie trial is definitely more entertaining than watching Wayne’s old club, Man United. And, as we approach the judge’s decision, Rebekah’s chances of winning aren’t looking too healthy. So, I guess this time, Jamie Vardy won’t be having a party. “Let’s face it, reputationally, Peter Andre, and his, eh, bits, are the only real winners to emerge from this court case, so we’ve put him at odds of 66/1 to become the new face of Greggs sausages. But, we figure he’s more likely to front vegan friendly brand ‘THIS’, given his innate dislike for porkies.”

WAGATHA CHRISTIE RESULT

1/2 Vardy wins

6/4 Vardy loses

WAGATHA CHRISTIE SPECIALS

25/1 Peter Andre becoming the face of TH!S Sausages

66/1 Peter Andre becoming the face of Greggs sausages

250/1 Davy Jones turning up for the verdict

400/1 Wayne Rooney signs Jamie Vardy to Derby County

500/1 Rebekah Vardy’s agent’s phone found in the North Sea

1000/1 Rebekah Vardy’s agent’s phone found in the Bermuda Triangle

TO PLAY REBEKAH VARDY IN A MOVIE

6/4 Jessie Wallace

3/1 Paula Lane

8/1 Alison King

12/1 Kierston Wareing

16/1 Kym Marsh

20/1 Danielle Harold/ Lola Pearce

TO PLAY COLEEN ROONEY IN A MOVIE

2/1 Charlie Brooks

5/2 Tina O Brien

6/1 Samia Longchambon

10/1 Maddy Hill

12/1 Taz Outhwaite

14/1 Rita Simons

TO PLAY WAYNE ROONEY IN A MOVIE

6/4 Steve McFadden

4/1 Ross Kemp

6/1 Shane Ritchie

10/1 Shaun Williamson

14/1 Sid Owen

18/1 Aaron Ashmore

25/1 Max Bowden

TO PLAY JAMIE VARDY IN A MOVIE

6/5 Jamie Borthwick

4/1 Danny Dyer

6/1 Ben Hardy

10/1 Martin Kemp

The now-infamous feud began last year, when the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney claimed in an Instagram post that Rebekah was responsible for leaking stories about her to the press.

She claimed that she had posted a number of false stories to see if they appeared in the news, noting that they did and were only accessible by Rebekah’s account. Rebekah, who was heavily pregnant at the time, denied the claims.

