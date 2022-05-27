Millie Bobby Brown is the most influential cast member of Stranger Things

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown makes a whack with Insta sponsored posts, but who else makes the list?

Millie Bobby Brown is the most influential star from Stranger Things season four, earning a potential of £128,860 per sponsored social media post.

Millie Bobby Brown is the most influential star from Stranger Things season four, earning a potential of £128,860 per sponsored social media post.

New study reveals that Millie Bobby Brown is the most influential cast member from the latest season of Stranger Things, earning up to £128,860 per sponsored social media post. Research conducted by online casino experts AskGamblers examined the social media profiles of every cast member from the fourth season of Stranger Things, as well as influencer marketing calculators to establish which celebrity has the most influential social media presence and how much they can earn per sponsored Instagram post.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays lead character Eleven, took the top spot earning up to £128,860 per sponsored Instagram post. This is due to the actress having the highest follower count in the ranking with 48.7 million followers and an above-average engagement rate of 4.9%, making her Instagram account ideal for sponsorship deals.

Since the show first aired in 2016, Brown has partnered with huge brands such as Samsung, Converse and Calvin Klein, made her feature film debut and launched her own cosmetics line, ‘Florence by Mills’; all contributing to her increase in influence and popularity.

Finn Wolfhard is revealed as the second most influential star of the show’s latest season. The actor, who plays the character Mike Wheeler, has the second-highest Instagram following of 21.2 million, allowing him to earn a potential of £56,078 per sponsored post on Instagram.

Noah Schnapp can expect to earn an average of up to £53,684 per sponsored post, making him the third most influential star of the Netflix series. Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the show, has 20.3 million followers and an engagement rate of 8%, making his Instagram account ideal for sponsorship deals.

The fourth most influential cast member is Sadie Sink. Joining the cast in season two as character Max Mayfield, Sink can expect to earn up to £2,769 per sponsored post due to having 15.6 million followers and the second-highest engagement rate of the cast on Instagram, at 10.6%.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, can expect to earn up to £36,429 per sponsored post, making him the fifth most influential star of season four due to his 13.6 million Instagram followers.

Natalia Dyer, who plays the character Nancy Wheeler, also ranks as one of the most influential stars of the show, placing ninth overall. Dyer can earn up to £16,238 per post on Instagram, due to having the highest engagement rate of the cast, with 15%, and based on her following of 6.1 million.

A spokesperson for AskGamblers commented on the findings: