Olly Alexander, Rod Stewart and Emeli Sandé among stars to join Prostate Cancer UK’s Raise the Roof concert with Jools Holland

The leading men’s health charity Prostate Cancer UK and the musician and presenter Jools Holland are uniting to present ‘Raise the Roof’

The gig will see stars of music and comedy taking to the stage at The Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 22nd June for a special event to help stop lives being rocked by prostate cancer.

With less than a month to go before the curtain rises, a host of acclaimed music artists have been added to the stellar cast of performers, including Olly Alexander, Chris Difford, Paul Jones, Van Morrison, Emeli Sandé and Sir Rod Stewart.

These icons will join an already sparkling line-up of musicians including Celeste, Melanie C, Paloma Faith, Nitin Sawhney, Ruby Turner and Paul Weller, all accompanied on the night by Jools Holland and his Rhythm&Blues Orchestra. The event will be hosted by Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves) and AJ Odudu.

Having rocked the world of TV last year with his iconic performance as Ritchie Tozer in It’s a Sin, Olly Alexander is now joining ‘Raise the Roof’ fresh off the UK tour of his third studio album Night Call.

Olly Alexander:

“I can’t wait to be joining the man, the moment, the legend that is Jools Holland for Raise the Roof. Unfortunately 1 in 8 people with a prostate will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 1 in 4 if they are black. Prostate Cancer UK have continued doing really important work throughout the pandemic and it’s a huge privilege to be supporting them. Come join us at the Royal Albert Hall, it’s going to be really great! That roof is getting raised!”

The addition of Sir Rod Stewart is that of a man who – like Jools Holland – has his own personal prostate cancer story. Rod was given the all-clear in 2019 after being diagnosed two years earlier and has previously spoken out encouraging more men at risk to speak to their GP. Speaking about his experience in 2019, Rod said: “I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early…Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor.”

Touring Europe following the release of her fourth studio album Let’s Say for Instance, Emeli Sandé is joining the concert in support of her friend Jools and to help raise awareness and funds to fight prostate cancer.



Van Morrison is also joining ‘Raise The Roof’ during a run of sold out shows across Europe and the USA. Discussing his support for Prostate Cancer UK.

Van Morrison:

“I’m pleased to be able to join Jools on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the charity show in aid of prostate cancer, such an important and worthy cause. It’s a truly diverse line up of Artists and should be a wonderful evening.”

The evening’s stand-up comedy line-up has also gained more award-winning talent with Omid Djalili and Harry Hill now joining Stephen K Amos, Shaparak Khorsandiand Gina Yashere. Currently touring his new show.

‘Raise the Roof’ is the brainchild of Prostate Cancer UK founder Professor Jonathan Waxman alongside his friend, Jools Holland. Speaking for the first time about his diagnosis in March, Jools highlighted the importance of raising awareness of the disease that affects 1 in 8 men in the UK.

Funds raised through ticket and merchandise sales from ‘Raise the Roof’ will go towards research into finding a more effective prostate cancer testing approach that could be used for a UK-wide screening programme.

With under a month to go and tickets selling fast, secure your place at ‘Raise the Roof’ and join Jools Holland and special guests for an unforgettable night of music and comedy at The Royal Albert Hall now. Visit: prostatecanceruk.org/get-involved/raise-the-roof