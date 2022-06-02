Baga Chipz announced as Creative Director for McCain

Creator of the Nation’s favourite chip, McCain, is shaking up its team with a dash of stunning and a sprinkle of class… as it unveils Baga Chipz as the brand’s new Creative Director.

Move over Molly Mae, there’s a new Creative Director in town. Never shying away from bold and beautiful flavours, the nation’s favourite chip brand McCain has today unveiled RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Baga Chipz as its new Creative Director.

Mark Hodge, Marketing Director at McCain:

“We’re delighted to finally be able to unveil Baga as our first ever Creative Director – her iconic and fearless attitude perfectly encapsulates our ‘Anything Goes’ philosophy. With Baga’s support, we really want to highlight that any meal can be exciting when you invite McCain onto the plate – through our new series of social videos.”

Having awarded herself an MBE for “contributions to the Potato Arts”, Baga’s new role will see her oversee all creative outputs of the McCain business, starting with midweek meals! Serving delicious potato realness, Baga’s mantra is simple – Anything goes with McCain.

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Chips” will share her own fabulous take on British classics – from the iconic chip butty to the beloved potato Smiles and beans. Accessorising with her very own personalised diamante oven glove, Baga will also be giving the nation ideas and inspiration on how and where these dazzling dishes can be enjoyed, all on potato-lovers’ own terms.

Speaking about her new role, Baga Chipz shares her golden (and fluffy) ‘Anything Goes’ philosophy:

“Everybody knows that chips are the star of any plate. Just like me, they’re completely gorgeous and always the centre of attention, so don’t be afraid to get creative with them. Midweek meals are the ultimate occasion to let loose and I will be here to bring a bit of ‘appiness by serving you some delicious potato realness. So look out, your midweek meals are about to become Much Betta! “As McCain’s Creative Director, I’ll be helping the nation embrace the wonderful, magical world of chips and encourage everyone to celebrate their mealtimes. I can’t wait to reveal my Baga-twist on delicious potato recipes. We’re much better when we live as our authentic selves, so go on… live your truth, grab a chip and be fabulous!”

As part of her new Creative Director role, Baga will be unveiling her wonderful and whacky ideas from today (2nd June) via her personal Instagram page, so be sure to give her a follow and keep an eye out for all of those pressing potato updates.