Lifestyle

A look back at a Silver Jubilee street party in 1977

June 3, 2022
Liz Charlton
No Comments
A look back at one street party in 1977.

The Silver Jubilee of Elizabeth II marked the 25th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne, marked across the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms. It was celebrated with large-scale parties and parades, culminating in June with the official Jubilee Days, held to coincide with the Queen’s Official Birthday.

In Cranesville, Gateshead, the residents were out having fun and the late John Joseph Garrett snapped these images, previously unpublished, as one little corner of the UK joined in the Silver Jubilee party.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Lifestyle

Good Morning Britain celebrated the Platinum Jubilee with street party live from TV Centre.

June 3, 2022
Vivian Summers
Lifestyle

Baga Chipz announced as Creative Director for McCain

June 2, 2022
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

Juana Martin: the first Spanish woman designer in the Paris Haute Couture calendar

June 2, 2022
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

Women over 50 are unsure how they will be able to retire

June 2, 2022
Vivian Summers