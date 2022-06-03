A look back at a Silver Jubilee street party in 1977

A look back at one street party in 1977.

The Silver Jubilee of Elizabeth II marked the 25th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne, marked across the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms. It was celebrated with large-scale parties and parades, culminating in June with the official Jubilee Days, held to coincide with the Queen’s Official Birthday.

In Cranesville, Gateshead, the residents were out having fun and the late John Joseph Garrett snapped these images, previously unpublished, as one little corner of the UK joined in the Silver Jubilee party.