Get the ‘Love Island Villa’ look at a fraction of the cost…

Every night, millions of Brits are tuning into ITV2, listening to Ian Stirling’s dulcet tones – and indulging in the latest drama.

But while the ITV2 format is now familiar to many, there has been a big change this year, with contestants housed in a brand new swanky villa.

Located in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Majorca, the new gaff contains iconic features from previous years such as neon lights, the fire pit, and comfortable bean bags, while also introducing new items such as colourful wall prints.

If you’re watching at home and feeling sad about not living it up in Spain with the new intake of soon-to-be influencers – fear not! ATV Today Lifestyle has had a rummage around and found eight items that can make your home feel more loved up, island style.

We’ve discovered the items at the online marketplace OnBuy where the low-cost products to transform your garden into the Love Island villa come at fraction of the price.

Hammock Chair Sun Bed

Let’s be honest, on Love Island the contestants spend most of their time lying down. Sure, there are tasks, and they might cook some food, but mostly they are chatting and relaxing.

With this hammock lounger, you too can catch rays like a Love Island contestant. The bed is also big enough for two people – perfect for ‘coupling up’.

Outsunny Hammock Chair Sun Bed, £89.99 – buy from OnBuy

Pink Bean Bag

Relax in comfort with this outdoor high back bean bag.

Perfect for catching up with friends (and finding out who’s cracking on with who), this bean bag has a wide seat and Free Flow bead technology that moulds to your body shape – making it undoubtedly the best seat in the house (well, garden!).

(Pink) Outdoor High Back Bean Bag Chair. £44.99 – buy from OnBuy

The Firepit

In Love Island, the firepit is where all the recoupling action happens.

From Faye and Teddy’s fiery reunion to Georgia Steel (rumour has it she is loyal, babes), the Love Island firepit has seen a ton of drama.

This cast iron ‘Fire Bowl’ should leave you craving a more calm and cosy vibe in your garden. Perfect for relaxing and socialising al fresco, this traditional design provides 360-degree heat to your guests.

URBN Living Cast Iron Fire Bowl, £24.99 – buy from OnBuy

Swimming Pool

While the pool serves as a centrepiece to the Love Island villa, you rarely see contestants venture in for a swim.

But that shouldn’t stop you cooling off during the warm weather! This inflatable pool is perfect for paddling or enjoying a refreshing dip in the sun (but make sure you apply the factor 50!)

Bestway 103″ Blue Rectangular Family Pool, £19.19 – buy from OnBuy

Outdoor lights

Imagine the scene – the fire pit is roaring and everyone is relaxing in bean bags. Now for the finishing touch … cosy outdoor lighting! These traditional tungsten bulbs will bask your garden in warm white light – creating a relaxing ambience for your evening.

Outdoor Globe String Festoon Lights, £15.59 – buy from OnBuy.

Toucan Neon Light

The producers of Love Island adore neon. When watching the show, not only will you notice neon signs dotted around the villa, but the contestants will likely be covered in brightly coloured neon swimwear.

Now you can recreate the villa vibe at home, with this Toucan sign. This colourful neon light only requires 4x AA batteries to run and brings a tropical atmosphere to your garden.

Toucan Neon Light, £12.99 – buy from OnBuy

Corner Sofa

While bean bags are comfortable, if you were looking for larger outdoor seating, this corner sofa is a perfect option. Great if you need to pull anyone for a chat (or perhaps want a quiet moment to clear your head), this sofa set consists of a three-seater sofa, a corner stool, and a glass topped coffee table.

The sofas can be arranged in any order, so you can create a truly unique garden space!

5pcs Rattan Garden Outdoor Furniture Patio Sofa Set, £319.99 – buy from OnBuy



Elephant Cuddly Toy

Molly-Mae’s cuddly elephant toy, Ellie Belly, became a star during the fifth season of Love Island. As Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae’s relationship blossomed, the toy found a special place in viewers’ hearts.

And while other contestants have had cuddly toys – none have made such an impression as Ellie Belly.

Now, you can have your own!

Ptipotos by Deglingos Elephant Cuddly Toy, £27.99 – buy from OnBuy

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2