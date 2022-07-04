Neil Parish reveals ‘wife wanted to cut off penis’

Former MP Neil Parish has spoken about the moment his wife discovered his love for watching ‘tractor filth’ while at work…

Parish who was discovered watching porn in the House of Commons back in April has described the incident as “a moment of madness”, and that his wife chases him around the kitchen with scissors.

In an exclusive interview on today’s ITV Lorraine, he told host Lorraine Kelly that while his wife of over 40 years has been supportive, she has threatened to cut off his manhood.

“In the end, talking to my wife who’s been hugely supportive of me over the years, she knows I’m no angel, in fact she chases me round the kitchen going snip or snap knowing full well what part of my anatomy she’s after. She knows what I’m like.” “I think there’s moments of madness in your life, and this was one of them and one has plenty of time to regret it afterwards, but I did the right thing, I apologised and I left parliament. I should have done it even quicker than I did. I think I went into a sort of denial, really and I think I went into shock – I thought perhaps if I pretend it didn’t happen, it hasn’t happened. “I also wanted to be able to apologise to the two women concerned because I never intended to flaunt it in front of anybody. I wasn’t proud of what I was doing, I knew it was wrong what I was doing and it was a weakness in my character, but I promise you – and my wife will back me up on that, who’ s a great support – I don’t flaunt, I really don’t.”

On being quizzed by Lorraine for being on his phone at work when he should have been listening, he told the long-serving ITV Daytime host,

“It wasn’t during a debate, it was at 11:30 at night and we were voting. I wasn’t in a part of the chamber you can ask a question from, waiting to go into vote, so in between votes you have about ten minutes… One of the problems with parliament and the voting system is – it’s no justification, but I got bored. You look at your phone. I used to look at cars and tractors during votes.”

Lorraine asked, “But how do you go from tractors to porn?”

“It was linked, the website was linked but naturally I’m not going to say how because I don’t want others to go on to the horrible site. I know people make fun of me that I’m the tractor porn man but I promise you, that was the case.”

