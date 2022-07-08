A new way to wash clothes launched by Dr. Beckmann

Doing laundry is often one of the most hated chores, with a never-ending cycle of washing and ironing that just keeps piling up.

So, cleaning and laundry experts, Dr. Beckmann, has launched a revolutionary way to wash your clothes, with its newest product Magic Leaves. The laundry detergent sheets are the ‘new smart way to wash’ and make messy laundry days a thing of the past.

Dr. Beckmann, spokesperson Susan Fermor:

“We are so excited for people to try our Magic Leaves. We genuinely believe that they can change the way people do their washing, helping make one of the most dreaded household chores easier and smarter.”

The age-old problems of spilling washing powder all over the floor or detergent pod residue sticking to your clothes are ancient history, as the pre-dosed sheets mean that you can simply pop a sheet in your machine and watch the magic happen.

Magic Leaves laundry detergent sheets are specifically designed to fully dissolve in 60 seconds in temperatures as low as 20 °C unlike many tabs. They come in both bio and non-bio variants, and each has its own long-lasting scent with an option of either ‘fresh blossom’ or ‘spring fresh’, leaving your clothes smelling clean and fresh all day long.

Magic Leaves are also 90% lighter than other detergent types, meaning they are easier to carry and store than bulky powder and tabs. With 90% less packaging than traditional detergents they are environmentally friendly, as well as vegan, so perfect for eco-conscious consumers.

Dr. Beckmann, spokesperson Susan Fermor:

“Not only are Magic Leaves perfect for our growing eco-conscious community but they also create a much easier and effortless way to wash. There is no need to pre-measure, use one sheet with your load and watch the as the sheet dissolves away and your clothes become fresh and hygienically clean.”

In celebration of the launch and Magic Leaves unique dissolvability element, Dr. Beckmann are running a competition to see who can dissolve the product the fastest in under 60 seconds to be in with a chance of winning £200. All customers need to do is submit a video via Instagram or TikTok showing them dissolving the Magic Leaves in warm water using a stirrer, with a timer counting down, using the hashtags #drbeckmannuk and #DrBIn60.

Magic Leaves are available for RRP of £4.50 for 25 sheets and can be purchased in Tesco and wilko stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon and Dr. Beckmann.co.uk.