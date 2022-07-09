What to watch this July on The Roku Channel?

With Summer in full swing and Pride celebrations going strong, The Roku Channel has a variety of all-new films and TV shows, so you can kick back and relax after a long day in the sun.

If you’re staycationing or travelling abroad this July, don’t forget to pack Roku streaming player Roku’s Hotel Dorm & Connect feature means you’ll never have to miss out; you can stream the content you know and love from the comfort of your hotel room.

The Roku Channel is available on all Roku, NOW TV, and Sky Q devices, and with no subscription fees or log-ins required – there really is no catch! The channel is also home to Roku Original titles, so you have exclusive access to shows featuring Hollywood stars. This month, in celebration of Pride, be sure to check out Gayme Show and NightGowns!

There is also a variety of content to keep the kids entertained during their holidays. Take them to the magical land of Kaleidescopia by tuning in to Rainbow Rangers, or have them join Garfield and Friends on their hilarious adventures!

Movies

Nowhere Boy

Curious in finding out how arguably the greatest band in the world came into existence? Watch this biopic on John Lennon as he navigates through adolescence, music, and unsettling relationships to forming The Beatles. This hilarious yet emotional rollercoaster stars Aaron Johnson and Thomas Sangster!

Army of One

When a drug cartel kills the husband of Special Forces Brenner Baker, his widow makes it her mission to avenge his death by targeting everyone involved – one by one.

Stonewall

A teenager is forced to move out of his home as his parents will not accept his sexuality. Looking to find a place to be accepted and loved, he moves to New York and gets involved in the Stonewall riots – a pivotal moment for the LGBTQIA+ movement.

TV series

Kids in the Hall

This hilarious sketch comedy comprises five actors who play the roles of all the characters on screen. If dark humour is your cup of tea, Kids in the Hall will make you laugh until you cry.

Lip Service

Following a group of 20-something friends who are lesbians, watch as they search for happiness as they hit the clubs and bars of Glasgow’s Merchant City.

Iron Chef

What makes Iron Chef stand out from other cooking shows is that the contestants don’t battle each other. Instead, the Iron Chefs must battle against the participants to defend their throne. You can expect mystery ingredients, intense live commentary, and famous guest appearances on this show.

Pride: The Series

Four friends struggle with good and evil when love and sex are involved.

Originals for Pride

Gayme Show

In this unscripted comedy, two straight contestants are put to multiple challenges to uncover who amongst them is more aware of gay knowledge. The winner is crowned “Queen of the Straights”. You may recognise some familiar faces from the hit Netflix movie, Fire Island.

NightGowns

Starring American drag queen and visual artist Sasha Velor, the show relives how Sasha prepares for the biggest drag showcase of her life alongside her cast members.

Children’s shows

Rainbow Rangers

Rainbows make the world a better place, and so do the Rainbow Rangers! Not only do they have extraordinary powers, but they use them to help people and protect the planet.

Garfield & Friends

Every child’s favourite cat returns in time for the summer holidays! Watch Garfield navigate through crucial thoughts every child has: like sleeping more and thinking about food.