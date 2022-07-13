Broadcasting Streaming

Netflix ask D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

July 13, 2022
Doug Lambert
The documentary arrived on the streaming service today.

The series looks at the 50-year quest to find the mysterious man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000, never to be seen again.

Five decades. Few clues. Too many suspects. The identity of skyjacker D.B. Cooper remains one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century. – Netflix

The aircraft was flying from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington when the incident occurred. Dan ‘DB’ Cooper asked to be flown to Mexico City, then parachuted to an uncertain fate over southwestern Washington part-way through the second flight.

A small portion of the ransom was found along the banks of the Columbia River in 1980, which triggered renewed interest but ultimately only deepened the mystery; the great majority of the ransom remains unrecovered. The man purchased his airline ticket using the alias Dan Cooper but, because of a news miscommunication, became known in popular culture as D. B. Cooper.

