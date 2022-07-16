Fire From The Gods have a Soul Revolution

Band Released Politically-Charged Single “SOS” Last Month.

Austin-based rock band Fire From The Gods dropped their fierce new single “Soul Revolution” and premiered an official lyric video this week via Better Noise Music.

The band masterfully blends feelings of inspiration and aggression with soul searching in the song. Lead singer AJ Channer sings “Life can beat you to the f**king ground, You gotta get mad and you gotta fight back” and asks listeners to “Change your heart, change your mind, change your soul” for a soul revolution.

After touring Europe, hitting countries such as Germany and France, the band will be joining Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, and The HU on tour this summer, trekking across North America. They will be performing “Soul Revolution” and “SOS,” with the latter being released last month to critical praise from Loudwire, that reads “Fire From The Gods have captured that feeling of drowning in unease on their latest track, “SOS,” which is a blend of soaring, anthemic rock and rap with a little reggae flavor.” A full list of upcoming tour dates is below. Stream “Soul Revolution” and watch the official music video HERE. For tickets and additional information visit https://www.firefromthegods.com/.

Channer explained the inspiration behind the deeply meaningful lyrics, stating,

“Over our last two tours in the states and Europe, I’ve noticed a different look in the audience’s eyes. It seems to me that we desperately need a change and are on the brink of a revolution, not in the violent sense but a restructuring of ideals, realigning our hearts and minds. I believe the real revolution begins in the soul. This song is our battle cry, our call to unite. We’re excited for fans to hear our new music and can’t wait to share more soon. This is just a taste of what’s to come.”

The band’s last album American Sun received positive reviews after its release in 2019 and soon after dropped American Sun (Reimagined). The LP served as a reflective statement from the band who typically calls for unity in their music, after they were inspired to take a new approach to their art by current events.